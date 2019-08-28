PITTSBURG, Kan. — Immigrants from the Balkans in southeastern Europe who were credited with helping build Southeast Kansas will be celebrated this weekend during the 35th annual Little Balkans Days, which this year will sport two new features.
"I don't know that every area can say they have a certain culture or way of living that's directly descended from their great-grandparents, but it's certainly true in Crawford County," said Angela Meyer, president of the Little Balkans Festival Association. "We're trying hard to keep those cultural aspects alive."
It's a culture that spread to neighboring Cherokee and Bourbon counties, as immigrants from Bulgaria to Slovenia, from Croatia to Romania settled in the area by the thousands to work as miners. Thanks to coal mining, zinc smelting and railroads, Southeast Kansas was the state's most industrialized region in the late 1800s and early 1900s, according to records compiled by Randy Roberts, one-time university archivist at Pittsburg State University.
According to Little Balkans history, between the 1880s and 1920, the immigrants and their descendants in Southeast Kansas mined almost one-third of the nation’s bituminous coal that powered railroads, heated homes and businesses, as well as the kilns that processed lead and zinc ore extracted from the Tri-State Mining District of Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
The celebration of that history kicks off Friday afternoon and continues through Sunday.
"We always estimate between 15,000 and 20,000 people (attend)," Meyer said.
While supporting events are scheduled all over Crawford County, many events center on Lincoln Park as a throwback to the festival's beginnings.
Meyer said that in 1984, with widespread community support and a budget of about $75,000 in donations, "We started out with just the Folk Life Festival plus an arts and crafts fair, all in Lincoln Park."
This year, for the first time, the festival will include a beer, wine and spirits garden, open from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Pritchett Pavilion. People 21 and older may sample from four Kansas-brewed beers, four Kansas wines and two Missouri bourbons alongside a tasting menu, sponsored by Pairott Head Liquor in Pittsburg. Tickets will be sold for $30 per person at Memorial Auditorium, and the cost will also cover a locally made commemorative glass.
Also new this year is a music crawl, presented free to button holders from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at various venues across the county.
"We encourage people to buy buttons for a $5 donation," Meyer said, "because some events are a button-only event. That's how we pay it forward and continue to be able to add new events like the music crawl. This year, it's how we were able to help subsidize all the bands."
Button holders will be admitted free of charge to a number of festival activities, including the Duke Mason Band and Members Only concerts, ethnic cooking demonstrations, an art show and quilt show. The festival's traditional chicken dinner, held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Meadowbrook Mall, wraps up the weekend. Children ages 6 and younger need not have buttons for any button events.
Buttons can be purchased at several locations around Pittsburg, including the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Fourth St. They feature the photography of Coltin Oehme. Photos for next year's buttons will be accepted in the 2019 photo contest through 9 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Auditorium.
Festival attendees also will find a petting zoo, car show, fun run, pancake feed, photo contest, baby contest, dog show, bike ride, fishing derby, arts, crafts and antique vendors and food vendors. Several local businesses will offer deals and activities in support of the community.
"The festival is meant to be a fun family weekend, but we also want to sneak in a little ethnic and cultural history along the way," Meyer said. "We try to keep things in mind that are free and easily accessible for all of our residents. No matter their income level, they can have a good weekend here whether it's for a family outing, a date night or a family reunion."
A full schedule of events, times and locations is available at littlebalkansfestival.com.
