NOEL, Mo. — Students at Noel Primary School are perking up to become little baristas at the on-campus T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop, where they’re learning how to make a variety of brews and delivering them to teachers and staff.
Each Friday, three baristas-in-training put on their white chef’s hats and aprons to prepare cups of coffee for those who place an order in the building. Any student in grades kindergarten through second grade can volunteer for the coffee shop.
Their workstation is lined out with flavored syrups, whipped cream bottles, a milk frother, milk and a pot of fresh coffee. The drinks are prepared by the students with oversight and assistance from school counselor Marjorie Kilby, who launched the shop earlier this semester.
“Any student can be selected to help,” Kilby said. “We’ve had roughly 15 to 20 ‘employees’ this year. They get super excited.”
Kilby said the pupils are not only excited about making coffee but are also acquiring valuable life skills. She teaches them caution when handling the hot beverage, how to look people in the eye when speaking and how to practice manners. They’ve also learned how to respond to “No, thank you” when a person doesn’t want coffee.
“Customer service is a priority for us, so they learn the importance of showing respect,” she said. “We work really hard on making eye contact. They have to use their manners like ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’ They also count money and give change.”
The shop offers new drink combinations weekly and are priced at $4 a cup. The students last week received 14 coffee orders; the weekly drink was a blondie, a coffee with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.
Lamont Hinton, 7, volunteered for the coffee shop last week. He made a blondie for his second grade teacher, Leia Mitchell. While using the electric milk frother, he said it was “like a tornado.”
“It doesn’t have enough bubbles yet,” Lamont said.
After creating the perfect cup of joe, the students deliver it to the teacher’s room, practicing communication, customer service skills and handling money. Lamont knocked on Mitchell’s door and was given four dollar bills that she counted out for him.
Lamont was thanked for his services, and he replied, “You’re welcome.” Mitchell said she’s seen improvements in the students’ social skills and communication over the past few months.
“It really helps them, and the coffee is really good,” she said. “We look forward to it every Friday morning.”
The T-Rex and Shark Coffee Shop was named by the students and launched by Kilby earlier this semester. When they’re done with their barista shifts, they each receive a popsicle for their hard work.
“The idea really stemmed from wanting to teach our littlest guys some personal life skills,” Kilby said. “We want them to love school and be excited to be here.”
Brandon Rodriguiz-Salis, 8, also prepared a cup of coffee for Sabra Bird, a second grade teacher, and delivered it to her classroom Friday.
“I like the name of our coffee shop,” Brandon said. “I’ve made some new friends. My favorite part is making the coffee.”
Lucas Smith, 7, made two blondies and delivered them to Bridget Epperson, an early childhood special education teacher.
“They do so well, and it’s very outgoing for them,” Epperson said. “When they started, a lot of them weren’t confident speakers, and they didn’t make eye contact. This program has been so good for them. It totally boosts their confidence, and now when you see them in the hallway, they’ll stop to talk. They have grown so much.”
Lucas said he loves being a barista and that he wants to run his own coffee shop someday.
“I’m glad that you teach me how to make coffee,” he said. “When I grow up, I’m going to make coffee by myself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.