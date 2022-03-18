Follow every word of The Joplin Globe's 43rd annual Spelling Bee in the video below. After an intermission, the bee will proceed until winners have been decided.
top story breaking
LIVE BROADCAST: 43rd annual Joplin Globe Spelling Bee
-
- Updated
Tags
Trending Video
Obituaries
GROVE, OK - Connie Rae Windsor, 80, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. Services 2 p.m. Friday at Worley Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
JOPLIN, MO - Lenore Ruth Reynolds, 71, formerly of Sarcoxie, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home, Sarcoxie.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: Police officer, suspect dead; 2 other officers wounded
- Boschee speaks publicly about new job at PSU
- Joplin police chief: Second officer 'will not recover' from shooting injuries
- Joplin Health Department food inspections (March 14)
- UPDATED: Joplin police investigate early-morning shooting death
- More details released in advance of Ben Cooper's funeral on Tuesday
- Funeral plans for Joplin fallen officers released
- Fatality reported in 20th Street crash
- Humane Society awarded legal custody of 57 dogs rescued in Newton County
- Police: Missouri motel shootout leaves officer, gunman dead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.