NEOSHO, Mo. — Live music is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring Park.
Three bands will perform: the rock and folk bands Harmony Street and Folk and Roll, and the Joplin-based country band Whiskey Outlaws.
The Smokin' Hawg food truck will be on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The event is sponsored by the Neosho Arts Council, which is certified Missouri ArtSafe. It is free and open to the public.
People are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.
