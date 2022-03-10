The Joplin police chief on Thursday said a second police officer won't recover from injuries sustained in Tuesday's shooting.
Jake Reed was a member of the police patrol division and responded to the initial call with Cpl. Benjamin Cooper, Chief Sloan Rowland said at a news conference. The police department announced Cooper's death on Wednesday.
"After consulting with (Reed's) family, and with their permission, we are sad to inform you that Jake will not recover from his injuries," Rowland said.
Reed, who had worked at the police department since 2017, is an organ donor, the chief said.
"Plans are underway for Jake's heroic actions to bring life to people who need organ transplants," he said.
Reed leaves behind a wife and family.
"We're so proud and so thankful and forever in debt for his services to his community," Rowland said. "Jake is an outstanding young man."
Officer Rick Hirshey remains in serious but stable condition, Rowland said. He was shot in the face by the suspect through his vehicle's windshield, the chief said.
"Rick is going to face some serious challenges in the days and months to come as he recovers, and most likely a series of surgeries to fix the damage" will be needed, Rowland said.
Rowland said the investigation continues.
