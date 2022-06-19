Using art, science, song and poetry, members of the Southwest Missouri Juneteenth Committee told the 157-year history of America’s newest national holiday to about 35 people, including about 15 children, on Saturday at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center in Joplin.
Kailin Horn, 14, of Joplin, said she had fun and learned something new at the History Out Loud living history event at the center.
“I really enjoyed it; it was good way to get my dose of Black history in the middle of summer,” she said. “It was really fun to get to hear different perspectives and history of different people and so I learned new things. I didn’t know Juneteenth had a flag, and I got to know more about just how the people were set free and how even after Juneteenth there were a few people who weren't exactly free yet.”
Horn’s mother, Kayela Horn, of Joplin, said she brought Kailin and her three siblings, Evan, 11, and Ian and Emory, both 7, to the event to learn details about Black history they won’t get from other sources.
“This isn’t the things that are taught in school,” Horn said. “We often refer to it as Black history, but I want our children to know our nation’s history. I think it’s great to get to see people in the community get behind that and support it and help us as parents do the work at home to teach this history.”
The program featured six historic Black figures from the late 1800s and early to middle 1900s, many with ties to Joplin, portrayed by volunteers.
Latayzia Harris portrayed author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston; Nanda Nunnelly portrayed journalist and educator Ida B. Wells; Nunnelly’s daughter, Zarah Vylonis, portrayed educator, college professor and advocate for women’s suffrage Josephine Silone Yates; Nunnelly’s sister, Alisha Nunnelly, portrayed Carrie Hughes, the mother of Joplin native and well-known author and poet Langston Hughes; and Neikeishia Jackson portrayed artist and educator Laura Wheeler Waring.
The event featured a video reading by Nunnelly’s brother, Howie Nunnelly, of Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America.” It also featured activities geared toward helping children understand Juneteenth and how it affected people and the nation.
During the presentation, Vylonis demonstrated a chemistry experiment that Yates might have taught at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, where she eventually became the first Black woman to lead a college science department in America in the 1890s.
Jackson talked about Waring’s art and let children in the crowd paint their versions of the Juneteenth flag during an art demonstration.
Nanda Nunnelly told the gathering Saturday that her family wanted to create an event to remember and celebrate Juneteenth because one of their ancestors, Nunnelly’s great-great-grandfather, Polk Smith, was released from slavery June 19, 1865, the date when Union soldiers reached south Texas and alerted slaves and slave owners in the distant part of the defeated Confederacy that slavery had been made illegal and all African Americans were free and must be paid for their labor.
Juneteenth marks the anniversary of the announcement of General Order No. 3, issued by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, freeing all enslaved people in Texas.
“Polk Smith was originally here in Missouri and was sold to a family who took him to Texas, and in Texas he remained in slavery longer than what he should have,” Nanda Nunnelly said. “So when Gen. Granger came to Houston and gave that announcement, that freed my great-great-grandfather. Instead of staying there and working as Gen. Granger’s announcement had said, he decided to walk. He wanted to walk to Kansas. At that time, Kansas was thought of as a safe place for Black people.”
Nunnelly said her great-great-grandfather walked with his brother, Henry Smith, to Paola, Kansas, where they settled down. Fifteen years later, Henry Smith was lynched in Paola.
“My great-great-grandfather stayed in that town for many years, and one of the things they did there was they celebrated what they called Jubilee Day," she said. "Juneteenth has different names in different areas. They called it Jubilee Day, and they would celebrate there, and they would remember that feeling of being set free. So it was very important to us as a family that we celebrate Juneteenth in this area because of that direct connection.”
Nunnelly told the group that Saturday's event was geared toward children because it was important to pass on to younger generations the importance of Juneteenth.
“The young man sitting on my daughter’s lap, that’s my grandson,” she said. “He needs to know what Juneteenth means just as you all need to know. So I want to thank you so very, very much for coming out and taking part in this first Juneteenth living history celebration.”
