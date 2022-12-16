BENTONVILLE, Ark. — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, will speak from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art as part of the “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” exhibit.
Tickets to the event are sold out, but the lecture will be livestreamed at crystalbridges.org. Cheney will speak with Caryl M. Stern, executive director of the Walton Family Foundation, about the principles behind the U.S. Constitution and other foundational documents.
The “We the People” exhibit at Crystal Bridges presents a rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution, one of only 11 known in the world. The document is displayed with works of art by influential historical and contemporary artists that provide diverse American perspectives on the nation’s founding principles, museum officials said.
Admission to the exhibition is free; no tickets are required. It closes Jan. 2.
Cheney was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016 and was one of a handful of Republican representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee and is the vice chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
Cheney, a frequent vocal critic of Trump, was ousted in her primary election in August by a Trump-backed candidate.
Past speakers as part of the “We the People” exhibit, which opened over the summer, include Hillary Clinton and Condoleezza Rice, both former U.S. secretaries of state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.