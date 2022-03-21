Sarcoxie, Carl Junction, Carthage and Lamar teams and students earned top scores over the weekend at the 2022 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament.
The tournament was held March 17-19 at the Branson Convention Center and drew more than 4,300 student archers in the fourth through 12th grades from 218 schools across the state. It was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation.
The tournament offered both a bull's-eye competition with 3,071 archers and a 3D tournament with 1,271 archers; some students competed in both. Archers ranking in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top ranked schools, will be eligible to compete in the National Archery in the Schools tournament, to be held in May in Louisville, Kentucky.
“We’re thrilled with the turnout for the MoNASP tournament this weekend, especially after having to cancel the competition in the past,” coordinator Rob Garver said in a statement. “This archery program has grown in recent years. We’ve had numerous new schools enroll in MoNASP, and we’re happy to see the program expanding and so many students enjoying the sport and excelling at it.”
MoNASAP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation and the Conservation Federation of Missouri in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 200,000 Missouri students participate in the program. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem and physical activity for students through participation in archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help get them outside.
Bull's-eye
Top winners in the bull's-eye competition are:
High school division
• Sarcoxie High School, with a score of 3,433.
• Blair Oaks High School, with a score of 3,422.
• Hillsboro High School, with a score of 3,414.
Middle school division
• Hillsboro Junior High School, with a score of 3,379.
• Cole Camp Middle School, with a score of 3,260.
• Trinity Lutheran School, with a score of 3,260.
Elementary school division
• George Guffey Elementary, with a score of 3,099.
• Carl Junction Intermediate, with a score of 3,033.
• Lonedell Elementary, with a score of 3,026.
Individual high school males
• JJ Quehl, Blair Oaks High School, with a score of 299.
• Blake Moore, Hillsboro High School, with a score of 295.
• Gabe Fewin, Carthage High School, with a score of 295.
• Ian Morris, Sarcoxie High School, with a score of 293.
• Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School, with a score of 293.
Individual high school females
• Hope McCool, Webster Home School, with a score of 293.
• Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School, with a score of 292.
• Alison Forbis, Helias High School, with a score of 291.
• Kynlee McCulloch, Lamar High School, with a score of 291.
• Haili Barton, Spokane High School, with a score of 290.
Individual middle school males
• Cadyn Howell, St. Stanislaus, with a score of 289.
• Jake Sloan, Platte City, with a score of 288.
• Trenton Weber, Hillsboro, with a score of 287.
• Cole Wynn, Hillsboro, with a score of 287.
• Jokubas Lebedevas, Barry, with a score of 286.
Individual middle school females
• Sydney King, Lewis and Clark Middle School, with a score of 291.
• Alyson Thessen, St. Francis Xavier, with a score of 287.
• Bayla Sageser, Sarcoxie Middle School, with a score of 287.
• Anna Jo Hill, Trinity Lutheran, with a score of 286.
• Maggie Lock, St. Francis Xavier, with a score of 285.
Individual elementary school males
• Eli Koenigsfeld, St. George Catholic, with a score of 275.
• Daniel Clough, St. George Catholic, with a score of 273.
• Wyatt Clancy, Sparta, with a score of 273.
• Abram Wankum, St. Elizabeth, with a score of 270.
• Devin Nanney, George Guffey Elementary, with a score of 270.
Individual elementary school females
• Carly Schollmeyer, Chamois, with a score of 278.
• Journey Starr, Carl Junction, with a score of 277.
• Madison Schnieders, Immaculate Conception, with a score of 276.
• Evyn Iverson, Lonedell, with a score of 273.
• Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran, with a score of 266.
3D
Top winners in the 3D competition are:
High school division
• Hillsboro High School, with a team score of 1,724.
• Calvary Lutheran High School, with a team score of 1,722.
• Sarcoxie High School, with a team score of 1,718.
Middle school division
• Hillsboro Junior High, with a team score of 1,695.
• Summit Lakes Middle School, with a team score of 1,628.
• Trinity Lutheran School, with a team score of 1,616.
Elementary school division
• Carl Junction Intermediate, with a team score of 1,506.
• Trinity Lutheran School, with a team score of 1,468.
• Russellville Elementary, with a team score of 1,436.
Individual high school males
• JJ Quehl, Blair Oaks High School, with a score of 296.
• Sam Sellars, Calvary Lutheran, with a score of 295.
• Scott Hartenberger, Hillsboro High School, with a score of 293.
• Peyton Willeford, Hillsboro High School, with a score of 292.
• Bryar Willis, Sarcoxie High School, with a score of 290.
Individual high school females
• Kynlee McColloch, Lamar, with a score of 294.
• Molly Wolken, Calvary Lutheran, with a score of 289.
• Macie Goetz, Calvary Lutheran, with a score of 288.
• Sarah Jungmeyer, Capital City High School, with a score of 287.
• Natalie Sommerer, Calvary Lutheran, with a score of 286.
Individual middle school males
• Garrett Elliott, Cole Camp, with a score of 289.
• Cole Wynn, Hillsboro, with a score of 288.
• Jake Sloan, Platte City, with a score of 287.
• Tyler Schnable, Hillsboro, with a score of 283.
• Brady Anderson, Mountain Grove, with a score of 283.
Individual middle school females
• Landry Campbell, Blair Oaks, with a score of 288.
• Sydney King, Lewis and Clark Middle School, with a score of 288.
• Natalie Jaeschke, Hillsboro, with a score of 282.
• Elliot Bernardon, Summit Lakes, with a score of 282.
• Adalynn Painter, Hillsboro, with a score of 281.
Individual elementary school males
• Wyatt Clancy, Sparta, with a score of 268.
• Weston Clancy, Sparta, with a score of 266.
• Landon Wilson, Westview, with a score of 264.
• Cadyn Libbert, St. Thomas the Apostle, with a score of 262.
• Sam Kampeter, St. Stanislaus, with a score of 260.
Individual elementary school females
• Saylor Landewee, St. Ambrose, with a score of 264.
• Isabella Frates, Trinity Lutheran, with a score of 263.
• Madison Schnieders, Immaculate Conception, with a score of 261.
• Kyla Kempker, Immaculate Conception, with a score of 258.
• Kennadi Bauer, Carl Junction, with a score of 256.
