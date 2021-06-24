A group exhibition by members of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition will be featured in the Spiva Art Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
“Light in the Darkness” will run Monday through July 22. An opening reception will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9.
The theme was chosen to allow local artists to express how they find hope and joy after being immersed in dark times, particularly as it pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admission is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the summer.
