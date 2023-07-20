A play based on the author’s own experiences with trauma will be brought to the stage next week with the help of a local ballet company.
The play, “The Pocket Guide to Desert Survival,” was written by local poet Olive Sullivan after she survived several years of illness and hardship. It will be performed by dancers with the Midwest Regional Ballet and directed by Kaye Lewis, the ballet company’s founder. Original music by the local band Amanita will be featured.
The play follows Thea, who finds herself in a desert as she tries to come to terms with a recent cancer diagnosis. She interacts with several guides and gods as she journeys across the desert to a place of acceptance.
“I don’t think writing this was therapeutic, but I think healing is what allowed me to write it,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of fast-moving cancer of the blood and bone marrow, in 2017. She previously had worked as a newspaper reporter and was an associate professor and student publications adviser at Missouri Southern State University, but her diagnosis landed her for months in an isolation ward at a Kansas City hospital.
One kidney transplant and several difficult years later, Sullivan said she was finally distanced enough from the experience that she was ready to write about it. She was ready to reinvent herself, she said, and explore how and why it was that she survived.
In January of this year, she took a poem she had written about survival and decided to turn it into a script. The finished result was “The Pocket Guide to Desert Survival.”
But she didn’t want to stop there; she wanted to share her story with others. Looking for a production partner, she approached Lewis, of Midwest Regional Ballet.
Lewis readily agreed. She said many of her own family members, including her father, had battled cancer over the years, and she understood what it was like to be affected by the disease.
“I was honored that she entrusted me to tell her story,” Lewis said.
Lewis also recalled her own “Black and White” series of performances that she directed several years ago that were based on her own life.
“We all have pasts. You don’t want people to know that past, but it was a relief when I finally put it out there, and my dancers did a great job portraying those events,” she said. “I think there’s a victory in telling your story, not just to yourself, but to other people.”
The performance itself will be a hybrid of traditional theater, ballet, poetry and aerial dance.
Sullivan has been acting as producer, providing input in all aspects of the performance, from costumes and sets to publicity. She said she’s been happy with the results so far.
“Kaye has such an amazing vision, such an amazing imagination, that she’s taking my words and bringing them to life in ways I couldn’t imagine and better than I could imagine,” she said.
Arya Palmer, an 18-year-old graduate of Carthage High School, will portray Thea onstage.
She has been dancing with Midwest Regional Ballet for six or seven years, and when Lewis asked her if she wanted the part, she agreed. Because her younger sister has cystic fibrosis, Palmer said she has experienced the impact of chronic illness and spending lots of time in hospitals.
“We know how important it is to tell this story,” she said.
Palmer said she tries to express Thea and her emotions through both dance and the lines of the script, which presents a new challenge for her. She channels the memories of people lost to cancer to help her deliver, and she anticipates that audience members will be able to relate.
“This is something that a lot of people can relate to, even if they don’t necessarily know what they’re coming to see,” she said.
If you go “The Pocket Guide to Desert Survival” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Memorial Auditorium, 503 S. Pine St. in Pittsburg, Kansas. A portion of proceeds will benefit cancer research.
