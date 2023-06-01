A book signing will be held Saturday for Sarcoxie author and photographer David W. Loomis.
Loomis will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Always Buying Books, 5357 N. Main St. in Joplin.
The book, "Memories of the Future, My 2020 Dream," is a novel about the character Eon Star, who travels on a beam of colored light through time and space, a witness to humanity's most redeeming and alarming qualities. It poses a question about whether love is enough is overcome greed and preserve the future.
Loomis is a professional photographer who graduated from the New York Institute of Photography. He is involved with MUFON, The Mutual UFO Network, where he is a Star Team UFO investigator.
