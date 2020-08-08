Ever so slowly, the movie industry is waking up from its pandemic-induced slumber.
Two area theaters — the B&B Theatres Cinema 6 on Malcom Mosby Drive in Neosho and the newly refurbished cineplex on North Main Street in Miami, Oklahoma — are reopening Friday following a four-month shutdown.
“I think 2020 will go down as one of the strangest years for lots of people all across the world, but our industry does appear to have been among the most severely affected,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B, the company that owns nearly 50 theaters in eight states. “We are managing to keep our heads up and remain positive, grateful to be healthy and in a position to weather the storm.
“We also have made it a general unspoken company policy not to enumerate our frustrations but rather focus on the good,” he continued.
The Miami Cineplex was shutdown prior to the pandemic in order to install electric leather recliners along with other improvements — new carpet, new lobby and concession areas — that are very similar to what was done at the Neosho theater late last year.
When the two theater complexes open on Friday, they will join several other venues already screening movies — ranging from nostalgic films from the 1980s to recent Disney-owned blockbusters — to the public. Among those that have reopened are the historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, both the Plaza Theater and Barco Drive-In in Lamar, and the new outdoor patio theater at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway St., in Joplin.
And like those four locations, the B&B theaters will feature an extensive list of safety precautions that include:
• Social distancing in all public places, such as the lobby, concession area, restrooms, bar area and inside the movie auditoriums.
• Moviegoers will be able to sit inside the auditorium with their own parties, but others will be spaced throughout the theater accordingly.
• All employees will be masked, while guests are “encouraged to do the same in keeping with local (safety) recommendations,” Farnsworth said.
• Each theater will have “enhanced cleaning protocols” in place, with special attention to high-contact surfaces and high-traffic areas.
• Each theater auditorium seat will be sanitized after each movie showing with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-approved spray, and sanitizing wipes will be offered to guests to wipe down their seats prior to a film’s showing.
“We want to do all we can to ensure that a visit is accommodating, comfortable and worry-free,” Farnsworth said.
Officials with Regal Cinemas, owner of Joplin’s Regal Northstar 14 near Northpark Mall, have announced a new reopening date — Friday, Aug. 21. The company, which operates the second-largest theater circuit in the U.S. with 564 theaters and 7,300-plus screens, was originally set to open on July 10, but that idea was scrapped when COVID-19 cases spiked nationwide.
According to regmovies.com, the reopening coincides with a “wide range of new health and safety measures” based on CDC guidelines. They include:
• Wearing face masks at all times in the lobby, hallways and restrooms and inside the movie auditorium, though masks may be removed while eating or drinking. Employees will monitor auditoriums to ensure mask usage is in effect.
• If required by city, county or state mandate, auditorium capacity will be reduced to 50%.
• All employees will wear masks and wash hands every 30 to 60 minutes, as well as undergo daily health screenings.
• Contactless payments will be adopted.
• After each showing, auditoriums will be sanitized with “new electrostatic fogger” equipment, which is “highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a nontoxic formula that is fast drying,” according to the website.
• Vending machines, water fountains, cash registers, self-service condiment stations and drink refills will be suspended.
AMC Theatres, which owns the AMC Classic Pittsburg 8 theater inside Meadowbrook Mall, has announced a “mid- to late August” opening, though no date has been confirmed. Health protocols will include:
• All guests must wear masks at all times, unless eating or drinking inside the movie auditorium. Disposable masks will be made available at the box office for a $1 fee.
• Auditorium capacity will be reduced to 30%.
• Socially distant seating will be in effect.
• Auditorium sanitation will be conducted after each screening using “electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and vacuums with (high-efficiency particulate air) filters,” according to amctheatres.com.
For AMC and Regal-owned theaters, they are hoping to open with new Hollywood movies: “The New Mutants” is scheduled to debut during the week of Aug. 28, while “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” will both open during the first week of September. Several other highly anticipated movies, such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” have been pushed back to 2021, while Disney’s “Mulan,” originally set to hit theaters in March, is now scheduled to forego theaters altogether and land on Disney+, the company's streaming channel.
Until the long-awaited 2020 movies are released by Hollywood studios, Farnsworth said the company plans to show a “fantastic” array of retro, classic and fan-favorite movies at the two local B&B locations.
“Our guests seem anxious to get back to the movies,” he said. “We want to give (them) a chance to see what we are doing by way of responsible operating during this time so they can confidently rejoin us when the new titles do release.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.