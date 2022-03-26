Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area health care facilities, has joined a unique partnership with other community-based blood centers across the nation.
Called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, or BERC, the partnership will create an added level of protection for the blood needs of the region as well as provide the opportunity for blood donors to help in a time of crisis.
“We are proud to join other independent blood centers across the country on the BERC team,” said Anthony Roberts, executive director of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, in a statement. “Our mission as the region’s exclusive blood supplier does not change. What will change is our ability to better handle events in our area that require many transfusions within a short period of time. Our collaboration with BERC helps to provide that assurance.”
In many disasters and critical-need scenarios, like a mass shooting, tornado or large-scale car crash, a great deal of blood may be needed immediately. Most blood centers don’t have enough blood on their shelves to handle these types of disasters, officials said.
But through this new partnership, blood will be ready and available if needed, without delays and uncertainty. Participating blood centers will commit to storing extra units on a rotating “on call” schedule to create an available supply of blood for emergency needs.
When the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is on call, it will set aside around 15 units of O-negative and O-positive blood for possible deployment. If the units are not used, they will be put back into the regular inventory for local distribution.
Since its formation in September 2021, the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps has responded to three mass casualty events in Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan.
To make an appointment to give blood, go to cbco.org/donate-blood.
