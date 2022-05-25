Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood products to 44 area health care facilities, will send blood products to Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman on Tuesday shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school.
The Springfield-based center, which supplies both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, is a partner in the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a network of community blood centers established to be prepared for mass-transfusion emergencies.
“We are deeply saddened by the horrific events that unfolded on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” said Anthony Roberts, executive director of Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, in a statement. "In addition to our thoughts, prayers and condolences, CBCO is sending blood products to assist the victims of this senseless tragedy. CBCO was able to respond quickly to the region's call for help through our partnership with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps and the support of our valued blood donors here in the Ozarks.”
Officials with the blood center said their ability to respond so quickly is thanks to area donors who gave blood in recent days and weeks.
“Your donations made it possible for us to answer the call when it came,” said Michelle Teter, media relations representative, in a statement. “We always want to stand ready for not only emergency situations, but also for our patients who depend on lifesaving blood every day. As we enter a holiday weekend and the summer season when blood donations typically decline, we are calling on all blood donors, especially those with type O negative blood, to help replenish the local blood supply and be prepared for any other emergency that might arise.”
Find a blood drive and make an appointment at cbco.org/donate-blood/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.