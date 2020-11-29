GRANBY, Mo. — On Saturday, the Hello, Sunshine Market in Granby recruited 14 area businesses to create a cooperative event as part of Small Business Saturday. Co-owners Sarah James and Andrea Wald said they wanted to show that small businesses should be in community, not competition.
“Whenever we work together ... we’re so much stronger,” James said.
Participating locations each ran sales and sold $1 raffle tickets to support the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Four States. James said the idea for the raffle came to her because she felt the businesses had an “opportunity to bless others.”
Small Business Saturday turns attention to local businesses, according to Sarah Marcum, assistant manager at Sophie, a Joplin shoe and clothing boutique. Marcum said the pandemic has been hard on small businesses this year, and the extra income from Small Business Saturday is important.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, there are more than 530,000 small businesses in Missouri. These businesses employ 1.2 million people, and the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for them. Many held events and discounted items on Saturday.
“You see a greater impact on the people right around you when you shop small,” Marcum said. “And it’s just good to remind local people that there’s actual faces, real people behind the business because sometimes I feel like it’s easy to forget that people’s money affects all of us who live here.”
Deedra Beatty took advantage of Small Business Saturday to shop with a friend. She said she likes to shop locally because small businesses can offer unique personal gifts.
Michaela Werries spent the day bouncing between boutiques. She had previously started and then closed her own boutique. Now, when she shops at local boutiques, she said she enjoys meeting the owners and hearing their stories.
“It’s not easy,” Werries said. “They definitely deserve some recognition.”
Caitlynn Casperson and her husband own C’est La Vie Photography and Boutique in Carthage. Casperson said the business started with her photography, but a year ago, she made her dream a reality by opening a boutique.
“I realize now the value of shopping local, more than just the photography side. I tend to now just shop right here,” Casperson said. “And it’s kind of neat because they shop right back. It’s kind of neat to see our money going through the community.”
Casperson didn’t know about the national Small Business Saturday but said the boutique was busier than usual, probably because of the event. She was holding a sale anyway because she tries to make every Saturday special, discounting items and giving out free “goodies.” This week, she had chocolate chip cookies on her counter and a sale on all her shirts.
Harold Berger said Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware in Joplin has been in his family since 1949. He didn’t host a special sale for Small Business Saturday but said the event brought in extra business. Berger said the store sells more than just hardware — customers can also find toys, clothing, lawn furniture and other items. In this season, he said the store is good for finding cheap stocking stuffers.
Jessee Depoe said she’s shopped at Pearl Bros. for stocking stuffers and much more her whole life.
“You can’t beat this place,” she said. “The people, the downtown view, you never come in here without someone being friendly to you.”
James, at Hello, Sunshine Market, said one of the best things about small businesses is their connection to the community: “You are able to really be in touch with your customers and serve their needs ... To me, it’s very personal.”
