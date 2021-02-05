Joplin Area Catholic Schools system students gained a better understanding of the world around them during a weeklong observance in which they participated in open dialogues with speakers who reflected on national and worldwide issues.
Beginning the last Sunday in January, Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. The theme for 2021 is "Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
Speakers who highlighted immigration, domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness and diversity were featured every day this week.
Deacon Rob Huff, superintendent of Joplin Area Catholic Schools, said it’s part of the system's mission to serve the community, but first students need to understand the types of issues impacting society.
“If we want our kids to be of service to their neighbor, they need to have an idea that there are people who need help,” said Huff. “It’s not God’s kingdom yet. We’re working on it. We have these challenges in our culture, and they need to be aware of that and willing to help.”
Sister Joan Schwager, Joplin Area Catholic Schools Week coordinator, said she gathered presenters who would not only point out ongoing challenges but also ones that often go unnoticed.
“I wanted them to talk about the silent issues — homelessness, domestic abuse, trafficking,” she said. “The kids can see that it’s not just the obvious things, but there are underlying issues.”
On Monday, McAuley Catholic High School was visited by a deacon who discussed issues from immigration to the priesthood. Huff said the goal is to educate the mind, body and spirit, which also means bringing awareness to a culture that needs improvement.
“If you go back to the Old Testament, it constantly talks about welcoming the foreigner,” said Huff. “A huge part of our faith is that we’re welcoming to visitors.”
Louise Secker, director of development at Lafayette House, spoke to St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School students about domestic violence, and the local RISE coalition discussed trafficking. Diana Gurley, executive director of Souls Harbor, touched on homelessness.
The week was wrapped up with a presentation on diversity and inclusion by Dola Flake, a diversity and transition coordinator at Missouri State University and co-organizer of Joplin for Justice. She’s trained 1,500 employees at for-profit and nonprofit organizations across Southwest Missouri.
Flake explored the history of diversity and systemic oppression and had open dialogue with the audience who offered comments. She shared her personal experiences with racism and ways we can help broaden our own limited perspectives.
“I had to realize that I was functioning in a space of oppression in many ways, and I had become part of the problem by not educating myself or doing anything about it,” said Flake. “My solution was that I’m going to start talking to people about diversity, equity and inclusion. We have to educate ourselves to know where we’re at and how to move forward.”
Joplin for Justice was launched last year as a collaborative platform to address issues related to justice and equity in the community. She had students cite major events in American history that shaped people’s views in a negative way for those who are different, 9/11 and World War II.
“Like slavery, oftentimes when inhumane things are happening to people, we need to find a way to justify our actions,” said Flake. “Historically, there were actually theories built on the idea that people with darker skin were biologically different. They were less intelligent. They had less capacity to do a lot of things, and you can see this when you research really old media.”
Flake described the differences between oppression and discrimination while also pointing out the implicit biases we unconsciously manifest towards certain groups of people. She said having these difficult conversations is a step toward being more conscious, educated and aware.
“It’s OK to have our own beliefs and function the way that we want to function, but we have to ask ourselves if our beliefs are causing us to function in a way that hurts other people,” she said.
McAuley students in the audience said the discussion was eye-opening and helped give them an idea of what diverse groups of people experience on a daily basis.
“It was a topic that I wouldn’t have talked about on my own,” said Cade Enlgert, 18, a senior. “But now that I’ve had someone talk about it, I feel like I’d be more willing to talk about it with my friends and bring it up in a group setting.”
Englert said this gives students an opportunity to make real change at a young age.
“We have a full life ahead of us, so we can make the changes that we need,” he said.
Jenny Archer, 17, a junior, said typically during Catholic Schools Week, they focus on community outreach, but the topics addressed this week helped her gain clarity about the problems in our backyard.
“Being able to think of ideas and acknowledge that these issues are present in our community is the first step,” said Archer.
Emily Yoakam, principal at St. Peter’s and McAuley, said having such conversations has helped students and parents connect by sharing their own backgrounds, experiences and privileges.
“I want the kids to be able to love each other, have these difficult conversations and seek to understand,” she said. “We need to come from a place where there isn’t hate in our hearts and really try to listen to the other person.”
