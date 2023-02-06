This week marks the final days to bid on a piece of locally produced artwork while helping a regional charity.
Local Color Art Gallery is holding an art auction to benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, culminating in a Valentine’s Day-themed open house on Thursday.
Margie Moss, one of the 18 artists in the Local Color collective, said the gallery had done several auctions for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks in the past, but this is their first since the start of the pandemic. All the artwork available has been created and donated by Local Color artists.
Bidding has continued at the gallery over the past few weeks. Auction winners will be announced at the open house, which is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 1027 S. Main. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
“Most of our artists will be in attendance, so it’s a nice time to come and meet the artists, enjoy the bidding and hopefully take home a beautiful piece of art,” Moss said.
Bidders don’t need to be present at the open house to win. Moss said there are two options to bid in the auction. People can bid in person, or they can call the gallery at 417-553-0835 to find out the current bid on a piece. Works can be viewed on Local Color’s Facebook page.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Springfield-based Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, which assistants breast cancer patients and their families across Southwest Missouri.
Moss said several artists at the gallery have experienced breast cancer, either personally or in their family.
“All of our artists are happy to participate in community events,” Moss said. “This one, though, is near and dear to our hearts. It’s a joy and a pleasure to be able to give back.”
There are 23 works up for auction, including original oil paintings, cutting boards with artful designs, hand-painted travel mugs, a glass cactus garden, turquoise and copper jewelry, and a ceramic pink honeypot. A hand-tooled pink leather handbag made by Chad Keutzer, Local Color’s newest artist, will be offered in a special raffle the night of the open house.
Moss said donating to a good cause through artwork is a natural match.
“We have people come into the gallery who tell us it just lifts their spirits,” Moss said. “Art is something that brings people joy. A lot of time people will connect with art because it brings them a feeling or an emotion or a memory. When that happens, you almost have to go home with it.”
