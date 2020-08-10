City officials say that local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be on a slight uptick.
There are more regional residents in Joplin hospitals for COVID-19 treatment than last week, but none of those patients is a Joplin resident, they said during their weekly briefing Monday.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said there are 33 people hospitalized. Eighteen are at Mercy Hospital Joplin; 15 are at Freeman Health System. The two hospitals last Monday had 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and two were Joplin residents.
Reporter Debby Woodin will have the full story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
In other news that we're working on for Tuesday:
- Reporter Kimberly Barker will fill you in on a proposal in Carl Junction to place a public safety sales tax question on the November ballot.
- We'll have details on what area Relay for Life events will look like amid the pandemic, including the Newton County relay, which is set for Saturday.
- The Big Ten is reportedly close to canceling its football season because of COVID-19 concerns. What might that mean for fall sports everywhere?
Thanks for reading, and stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.