Small beads of sweat started to trickle down the face of Ashley Buckmaster Clark as she shouted into a megaphone on one of Joplin’s busiest street corners on Monday.
“Whose lives matter?” she shouted.
“Black lives matter,” a crowd chanted in response from behind her.
About 30 people in support of the Black Lives Matter movement met on the corner of Seventh Street and Range Line Road to peacefully protest what organizers said is systemic racism and injustice.
Many of those gathered at the demonstration said they were inspired by countless protests being held across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week, and the purpose of their participation was to “speak out” against police brutality toward people of color. Floyd, a black man, died while handcuffed after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.
Buckmaster Clark participated in a similar demonstration in Minneapolis over the weekend. The experience changed her life, she said, and she felt a desire and need to take part in activism efforts in her hometown of Joplin.
“We want to end the police brutality aimed toward people of color,” she said. “George Floyd was brutally murdered by a police officer while three other police officers just stood by and watched. These acts of racism and police brutality have been going on for far too long. We can’t be quiet anymore if we want real change. That’s why we’re here.”
Monday’s demonstration was the second of its type in Joplin and lasted for at least two hours. The first rally was held Saturday and had a crowd of about 200 people who met at Seventh and Range Line before moving to the downtown area on Main Street.
“I’m proud of Joplin for the amount of people in the community who have come out to have their voices heard,” said John Pulido, who took part in both Saturday’s and Monday’s demonstrations. “I have cousins, family members and friends who are all different colors, races and nationalities. Just to come out here is my way of showing that I support all of us.”
Among the things being chanted by the crowd during Monday’s rally were “Black Lives Matter,” “Say his name,” “No justice, no peace,” “Prosecute the police,” and “I can’t breathe,” as they held up posters with messages that condemned excessive force and police brutality.
The demonstration was organized and promoted on Facebook, according to Michael Williams.
“There wasn’t a specific organizer for this that I know of,” Williams said. “It’s pretty inspiring to see a group of people come together on social media and just decide to come out and do something like this. I think it shows that people are upset, and we desperately want to see change.”
Many people who passed by the demonstration in their vehicles shouted out their windows or honked their horns in support. Two individuals who drove by the rally parked in a nearby lot and walked over to join the group of demonstrators.
“I think nonviolent (demonstrations) like this will do a lot to promote change,” Pulido said. “We have to keep everybody safe, and we can’t do that by looting, rioting and being violent toward each other. I know people are fed up and want change, but there’s a right way and a safe way to show our communities that we’re out here to support them.”
Buckmaster Clark said she plans to organize more demonstrations in Joplin in the coming days.
“I’m trying to get with people that I see here and others who are seeking these events out on social media,” she said. “We want to make those connections and grow in number so our voices are better heard. We’ll continue to do everything in our power to ensure that we’re heard.”
