Flu Shots

Health care workers locally note that it is not too late to get a flu shot and that it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to become fully effective, so sooner is better than later. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a growing health concern. 

The flu season across the country is getting worse. Local doctors and other health officials are urging people to get their flu shots if they haven't already. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • The latest on the city tackling homeless issues. 
  • A study about insured children in Missouri. 
  • A historic piece of equipment in Cherokee County. 

We hope you have a wonderful weekend. 

