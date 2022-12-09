Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a growing health concern.
The flu season across the country is getting worse. Local doctors and other health officials are urging people to get their flu shots if they haven't already.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The latest on the city tackling homeless issues.
- A study about insured children in Missouri.
- A historic piece of equipment in Cherokee County.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
