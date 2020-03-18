Just like she had for election days over the last more than 40 years, Joplin resident Carol Buck was preparing to volunteer on April 7 as a poll worker in Jasper County — even despite warnings about the spread of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, though, that was no longer an issue.
"I say it's the right call," Buck said. "I wouldn't want anyone to get sick. And there might not be a lot of people who turn out because of it."
Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday issued an executive order postponing municipal elections set for April 7 until June 2. The decision was made in light of Parson earlier this month declaring a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The move was welcomed by election officials across the state, including Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis.
"We were concerned about our poll workers, a vast majority of whom are senior citizens," Davis said. "They are at the age where they are at a higher risk."
While the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms in most adults, older adults and people with existing health problems can develop more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with the more severe illness may require three to six weeks for recovery.
Davis and Newton County Clerk Tami Owens said that county clerks across the state were seeking a delay for spring elections.
The Eastern District Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled against St. Louis County, which wanted to push its elections back to April 28. Davis, however, said clerks across the state were making separate appeals in their districts to push election day back even further.
"We've been working on this for about a week," Davis said about an effort led by Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller. "The secretary of state and governor caught wind of it, and gave us the same result."
The governor's order also solves problems clerks were facing.
Owens said the presidential primary on March 10 was a sort of trial run for elections in the coronavirus era. Because her office had issues getting enough hand sanitizer for each poll location then, she made sure to have a new source for April 7.
"We had our poll workers signing up for the election during our March training, and I haven't had any calls from poll workers saying they were not going to do it, or fearful of doing it," Owens said. "We were going to be asking poll workers to take precautions by wiping down the styluses and avoiding getting up close with people."
Another looming issue would have been polling locations. Davis said that voting locations at Missouri Southern State University would have to have been moved, and others had concerns about the election.
Campaign effects
The postponement effectively extends the campaigns of candidates running for positions on city councils, schools boards and other governmental entities, and of campaign committees working on either supporting or opposing election issues.
Joplin voters will choose from 11 candidates to fill five seats on the City Council, and decide a $25 million bond issue to fund construction of a new elementary school at Dover Hill and an expansion Kelsey Norman Elementary School.
Neosho voters have a heavy ballot. In addition to three people running for a seat on the Neosho City Council and four running for three seats on the Neosho Board of Education, voters will weigh the school district's request for a 39-cent operating levy increase, and two separate half-cent sales taxes for emergency services — one for the city of Neosho and one for Newton County.
Candidates for Joplin City Council who responded to the Globe's request for response all said they supported the move and that it would have a minimal effect on their campaigns.
"With the majority of poll volunteers being older and poll places being churches, I feel that this is the best possible scenario not only for them but for voter turnout," said Josh Bard, a candidate for one of two four-year general terms. "I was looking forward to the election in April, but I do feel that this is the best possible action."
Christina Williams, also a candidate for one of the two four-year seats, said the only effect on her campaign will be a few print items with the wrong date. Charles Copple, one of three running for a seat in Zone 2, and incumbent Phil Stinnett, running for reelection in Zone 3, said they had anticipated the delay and had put advertising on hold.
Anthony Monteleone, a candidate for a two-year general seat, said that while he approves of this delay, a ballot-by-mail system should be set up in case there is a need for another delay when June 2 approaches.
"It is disappointing to see elections postponed, especially in light of the fact three states have adopted a 'ballot by mail' system that is immune to this sort of problem," Monteleone said. "Our county clerks should prepare to adopt this solution and the state of Missouri should take steps to provide temporary funding for it in the unlikely event our governor is forced to call a further postponement."
The delay means incumbents Stinnett and Monteleone will hold their seats for another two months. Jordan Paul, assistant city attorney, said Joplin's charter states that each council member will remain in office until their successor is elected and qualified.
The postponement appears to have more of an effect on issue campaigns. The Neosho School District, which with campaign group Neosho's Future 2.0 has organized rallies and building tours, announced a suspension of efforts related to the ballot measure until the virus issue is not as pressing.
"Maybe around the first of May, if things seem to be correcting themselves, we can go out and push the campaign again," Superintendent Jim Cummins said. "But the people who are supporting this aren't going to forget the things we've done or the events we've held. If we let them catch their breath, maybe they will understand we were following the pulse of the community."
The Vote Yes Committee backing the Joplin School District's bond request was planning rallies, meetings and door-to-door canvassing. Committee members will meet soon to discuss what their role should be in the days to come, said David Weaver, who is co-chairing the committee.
"We had a meeting last Thursday, and that was the first time we had considered the ramifications of the coronavirus and how it would affect our speaking engagements," Weaver said. "Anything that helps our citizens to be safe is a wise move. While the bond issue is important, we need to consider the safety of our citizens first and foremost."
Weaver said he didn't know whether the delay would help or hurt the issue's chance of success on election day.
Another issue faced by boards proposing capital projects is construction schedules, if measures gain approval from voters.
For the Neosho School District, Cummins said, the biggest issue may be related to streets. Issues related to building the ballot measure's proposed theater, field house, concessions plaza and safe rooms would simply be delayed, Cummins said. Roadwork will also be a factor for Joplin schools: The plan for building the school at Dover Hill calls for modifying the intersection of Main Street and Murphy Boulevard.
Voting changes
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot will be May 20, and in-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. June 1 — but because courthouses may be closed, people submitting in-person absentee ballots will need to contact their county's voting authority about submitting those ballots. The deadline for absentee ballots to be received by the election authority is 7 p.m. June 2.
Local election authorities have been directed to post relevant information on their websites and social media sites, as well as issue news releases, conduct public appearances and directly contact stakeholders. A public test of voting equipment must be completed by June 1.
On our website
Read the full responses from Joplin City Council candidates about postponing municipal elections on joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.