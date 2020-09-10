Several area communities are planning events to recognize the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
• JOPLIN: The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is asking residents to give blood Friday in honor of the victims of 9/11.
Donors will be awarded 1,000 bonus LifePoints. All who donate in September also will receive a T-shirt.
The Springfield-based blood center serves hospitals across Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas. The Joplin Donor Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
Details: 417-227-5006, 417-626-8323.
• WEBB CITY, Mo.: The Webb City/Carl Junction Rotary Club and Crowder College will hold the annual first responder ceremony and appreciation barbecue at noon Friday at the college's Webb City campus.
The guest speaker this year is Jim Adams, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He also served with the Cherokee County ambulance service in Galena, Kansas, and helped establish Friends Disaster Relief to aid the American Red Cross in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. He currently is general manager of Frank Fletcher Toyota in Joplin.
• COLUMBUS, Kan.: The Lions Shack will hold a free lunch for all veterans and first responders from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Columbus fairgrounds.
Lunch includes a hamburger, chips and dessert. The meals will be offered in a drive-thru format or via delivery. Call 620-762-3139 for deliveries.
• CARTERVILLE, Mo.: Carterville First Baptist Church and Charlie 22 Outdoors will hold a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Friday, followed by a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. at Comet's Park.
Officials with Charlie 22 Outdoors will discuss their organization. There also will be live music, a reading about 9/11 and a folding of the American flag.
• PITTSBURG, Kan.: Pittsburg State University will hold a remembrance event Friday between Carnie Smith Stadium and Axe Library.
Cadets will fire the ROTC cannon at 8:46 a.m., when Flight 11 hit the first of the World Trade Center towers; at 9:03 a.m., when Flight 175 hit the second tower; at 9:37 a.m., when Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; and at 10:03 a.m., when Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Between cannon shots, the group will do pushups — one for each person killed on 9/11 or as a result of related injury or lung disease.
• BRANSON, Mo.: The Branson Veterans Task Force and the Brett family will hold the annual Branson Remembers 9/11 event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Branson Landing fountains, 100 Branson Landing Blvd.
Barbara Fairchild will be master of ceremonies for the event. She and her husband, Roy Morris, will provide music. The guest speaker is Branson police Chief Jeff Matthews. City and county fire departments will display a 75-foot American flag between two firetruck ladders.
