Fifteen Joplin area events and attractions will receive financial assistance in the form of a grant from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau to aid in promoting and advertising.
Funding comes from a 4% Joplin tax visitors pay on hotel/motel bills. The CVB provides $140,000 of that revenue each year to help support events that promote a positive image of the community and draw out-of-town visitors who may patronize local hospitality businesses as well as the events during the visit.
Applications for the grant money are reviewed by the CVB advisory board, and those requesting the funds make presentations and answer questions about their events. The board then makes recommendations on how much money to provide those events that are approved for funding. The City Council gave final approval of the grants on Sept. 6.
This round of grants applies to events that will be held between Nov. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023. Events taking place within 20 miles of Joplin are eligible. Applicants can be not-for-profit or for-profit organizations, but the events must be open to the public.
Among the scoring criteria used in deciding the grants is the ability to increase attendance to an event or attraction as well as draw new visitors to Joplin from 70 miles or more away.
Grants approved are:
• Joplin Memorial Run by Active Lifestyles Events Inc. to be held in May 2023, $5,500.
• Summer Roundup Triathlon by Rufus Racing LLC set for July 8-9, 2023, $5,600.
• OCC 2023 Conference Series by Ozark Christian College, $16,275.
• Monster Games by Midwestern Built CrossFit to be held in July 2023, $13,475.
• 18th annual Four States Open by Joplin Disc Golf Club, Sept. 22-24, 2023, $6,000.
• Guilty by Association by 4 State Trucks, Sept. 22-23, 2023, $25,000.
• Mother Road Mayhem by Keg Media, May 5-7, 2023, $3,000.
• Juneteenth Regional Black Expo by East Town Dreams District, June 16-18, 2023, $2,000.
• ArtCon 2023 by the Neosho Arts Council, Feb. 4, 2023, $3,400.
• Murphysburg Heritage Tourism by Historic Murphysburg Preservation Inc. July 15, 2023, $2,000.
• JOMO PrideFest by JOMO Pride Inc., Sept. 8-10, 2023, in the amount of $7,500.
• Emancipation "Park Days" Celebration by the Emancipation Celebration Committee, Aug. 4-6, 2023, $3,000.
• Freedom of Flight Museum promotion costs for 2023, $2,000.
• Jasper Vintage and Maple Leaf Tours by Joplin Trails Coalition, May 20 and Oct. 13, 2023, respectively, $1,142.
• North Heights Porchfest by the North Heights neighborhood, Oct. 3, 2023, $700.
In addition, the Joplin Celebrations Commission is to receive $25,000 for a community concert weekend to be held in July or August 2023 as part of Joplin’s sesquicentennial.
There is a balance of $18,408 in the grant fund that could be allocated with approval of the CVB board if an event promoter finds additional funding is necessary or an event comes up that could be held if funding were available.
