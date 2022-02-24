Like you, we all woke up to the news that Russia had invaded Ukraine.
But what might that mean for us here in Southwest Missouri? We wanted to find out to help you make sense of this all, so we set out to find experts, elected officials and former residents of Ukraine.
Learn more from all of them in a collection of stories in Friday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
We're also working on:
- A story about the use tax that Neosho is pursuing.
- A preview of a Black history event at the Joplin library this weekend.
- A roundup of building permits for Joplin.
Stay warm and safe.
