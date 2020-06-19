As the coronavirus continues to spread locally and the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the Webb City Farmers Market and Empire Market in Joplin are seeing success with new online shopping options they introduced earlier during the pandemic.
In response to shelter-in-place orders that took place in Joplin and its surrounding communities, Empire Market began offering online ordering with curbside pickup in early April, market coordinator Ivy Hagedorn said.
“We noticed a trend when we were open in March where a lot of our customers were wary of coming into the building to shop, and it was going to start having an effect on our vendors’ sales as well,” Hagedorn said. “So we felt it was important to provide basically the safest possible way we could come up with for our vendors to still sell and for our customers to still get the food and other goods that they needed during this time.”
Hagedorn said the online shopping option has enabled business at Empire Market to stay “remarkably steady” throughout the pandemic. The organization experienced a considerable spike in sales when Joplin was in its strictest stage of the lockdown, and online sales have continued to thrive ever since the city started easing restrictions on businesses in recent weeks.
Empire Market customers may place their orders from 8 p.m. Tuesdays to 8 p.m. Thursdays for drive-thru pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at the market, 931 E. Fourth St.
Orders can be placed at localline.ca/joplin-empire-market. Available items typically include local produce, pasture-raised meats, fresh eggs, spice blends, homemade breads and pastries, jams, jellies, honey, soap and a variety of artisan goods.
Hagedorn said Empire Market will continue to offer the online shopping option for customers once its retail location reopens in early July.
“We have no plans for it to stop,” she said. “It may certainly evolve into other things. We would love to add another day of the week where people could place their orders online and pick them up curbside. So even on Saturdays, once we are able to reopen, which should be in early July at this point, then we will continue doing curbside.”
The Webb City market remains open, with some restrictions, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
But for those who don't feel comfortable going in person, there is an online option. The market's online store opens at noon Thursdays and closes at noon Sundays. Pickup is at the market from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orders can be placed at localline.ca/webb-city-farmers-market. Most products — currently including honey, jams, fresh produce, meats, baked goods, coffee, health products and eggs — are available through the online market.
