Joplin fire and police personnel will get to show off their athletic skills in the annual Guns & Hoses basketball game to benefit Joplin students in need.
The fourth annual Guns & Hoses game is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Joplin High School gymnasium, 2104 Indiana.
The game pits the departments against each other for bragging rights and a traveling trophy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, while children and students are admitted free.
Proceeds on game day will benefit programs and services provided by Bright Futures Joplin. The grassroots, community-based group started in 2011 and helps students achieve success through community partnerships.
The basketball game has become the group’s largest annual fundraiser, with approximately $15,000 being generated each year.
“The whole purpose of the program was to help students in need, and not so much the educational part but things like school supplies or food at home,” said Larry Warren, board president of Bright Futures Joplin. “It has been about the community and helping kids better prepare for the classroom.
“Hopefully, it makes it a little bit easier on the teachers as well.”
Funds will go toward programs like the donation center that’s full of essentials like hygiene items for students whose families are struggling and weekend snack packs, one of Bright Futures Joplin’s biggest ongoing initiatives.
“Each student receives two cartons of white milk, a carton of chocolate milk, granola bars, single-serving cereal, beef sticks, ramen noodles, peanut butter crackers, apples, oranges and juice,” Warren said about the snack pack program. “We spend $800 a week just on the milk. and the pandemic also hurt us in that regard. When people were stocking up on it, the supply dropped and the demand increased, making the price go up. Our price almost doubled on the milk.”
The packs are sent home with roughly 400 Joplin elementary students each week during the school year, which includes shelf-stable food and milk to help keep them fed over the weekend. These meals are sometimes the only food available to a child while they’re away from school.
“We have volunteers who come in and pack,” Warren said. “Then we deliver the meals to the schools to get them ready to be handed out by staff so the kids can have it when they go home. There was a nutritionist that worked with the program to ensure that the food was nutritionally sound for the kids. It’s been a huge program, and it’s through donations, not the school district.”
Warren retired from the police department, for which he worked from 1983 to 1987 as a patrolman. He said it’s rare for people to see the playful side of the police and firefighters.
“A lot of these guys get to relive a little bit of their youth,” he said. “A little smack talk never hurts anyone, and with police and fire, you get that. It’s a good time because it’s for fun and for the kids. Although the guys take it seriously and want to win, you see them pushing each other around and laughing at each other. It is a completely different atmosphere.”
While they work together professionally, the friendly rivalry between the the departments quickly changes into a heated competition once the two teams step foot on the basketball court. The police department has won 2 out of 3 games, with the departments tying in 2018.
Mike Adel, team captain for the Joplin Fire Department, has been part of every game since the event’s inception and said it’s time for the Hoses to make a comeback.
Adel served as fire captain from 2000 to 2020, but he doesn’t mind coming out of retirement to assist the community.
“There’s a lot of different personalities, so sometimes you go in with the mindset that we’re going to have fun and cheer each other on,” Adel said. “That usually goes out the window within the first five minutes. We definitely need to get a win just for kicks. But the most important thing is for Bright Futures to get more money in their operating budget, and hopefully that can go toward helping kids. No matter what the rivalry is, all fire guys and police guys have a soft spot in their heart for kids.”
Detective Logan Bowline with the Joplin Police Department, who has also played in every game, said it’s always a good time to go against the fire department and that the rivalry only makes it that much more fun.
But all that matters is it’s for a good cause, he said.
“I’m very excited and interested to see how it’s going to go,” Bowline said. “Come game time, it’s super competitive. There’s some trash talk, especially among the veterans who have been here for several years, and all know each other. I do think it’s awesome that a bunch of guys who haven’t played basketball in forever can raise over $12,000 for people to come watch and get a good laugh.”
In addition to the basketball game, the event will also include a silent auction of themed baskets, halftime and timeout games, prizes, concessions, T-shirt sales and donation opportunities.
The game is sponsored by Roper Kia, Roper Honda, People’s Bank of Seneca, The Joplin Globe, Southwest Missouri Bank, McDonald’s, U.S. Bank, Qdoba, Arvest Bank, Chick-fil-A, and many more local businesses, individuals and organizations.
“We have raffles and giveaways, and it’s an enjoyable family event,” Warren said. “School-age kids are admitted free with an adult. Kraft Insurance Services sponsors an event at halftime where they put up $500 for anyone who makes a half-court shot. If not, it’s donated to Bright Futures Joplin.”
In-person donations will also be accepted at the event. For details, call 417-625-5200, ext. 2031.
