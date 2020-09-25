Local group continues focus on need for racial equality

With signs and banners held high, a group of more than 40 joined Friday in a Joplin for Justice demonstration at the corner of Seventh Street and Range Line Road to speak out against the death of Breonna Taylor.
Protesters chanted, “Silence is violence; silence is compliance,” while some passing motorists honked in solidarity. Others showed their disapproval by billowing black smoke from their trucks or yelling “thugs” from their windows.
The Joplin protest comes two days after a Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict any Louisville police officers for their role in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was an emergency medical worker.
On March 13, she was shot eight times by white officers after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, authorities said. He said he didn’t know who was coming in the apartment and opened fire in self-defense, wounding one officer.
Police entered her apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council. Officer Brett Hankison, one of three officers who fired shots the night of Taylor’s death, was fired June 23 for “blindly” firing into Taylor’s apartment.
On Wednesday, prosecutors said the two other Louisville officers — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove — who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against former officer Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.
Under Kentucky law, “a person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.” It’s classified as a Class D felony, which is punishable by one to five years in prison.
Joplin for Justice, a group that aims to make the area a more welcoming and inclusive place through collective community action, has gained traction over the summer with its peaceful protests focusing on the message that all people, regardless of the color of their skin, should be treated equally, especially in the eyes of the law.
“We want our community to know that we don’t think justice was served regarding Breonna Taylor,” said Dola Flake, co-organizer of Joplin for Justice. “We are all tired. It’s been a long, long summer. And it takes a lot of determination and persistence to continue to come out here and use your time to stand and let our community know that we care about this issue, that Black lives matter and to let those who aren’t standing yet know that they’re not alone and to encourage others to continue to stand too.”
Organizers coordinated the protest in an effort to not only bring awareness to the killing of Taylor but also the many Black lives lost at the hands of police over the years. The group printed off names of Black Americans who have been killed to honor their lives as well, including George Floyd, Michael Brown and Eric Garner. They also held a memorial for Taylor at which members lit candles and had a moment of silence in her honor.
On Sept. 15, Louisville announced a civil settlement providing Taylor’s family with $12 million and promising police reforms. Flake said many other families of those who have been killed have received settlements, but "it’s not enough if we have systemic racism happening all throughout our criminal justice system, and it continues to reinforce the behaviors that we see. So that’s why we stand, and that’s why we’re out here today.”
Kane Haywood, 18, spoke out against racial injustice in the form of poetry during the protest. Haywood delivered two poems inspired by real events centered on racism and the killing of Black people throughout history.
“I hope if anything is taken away from this protest, it’s that appeasement is not justice," he said. "Money is not justice. Empty charges are not justice. Until we acknowledge that America has a problem and that problem is systemic racism, nothing is going to get done.”
Taylor’s family demanded Friday that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings. Protesters vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with Taylor’s death
“Most of these cases where the city settles for a large amount of money, they admit to wrongdoing by settling, but then no one is actually held accountable besides the city itself,” said Jamie Lindsey, co-organizer with Joplin for Justice.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.