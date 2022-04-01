Joplin-area groups aiming to end homelessness in the community were recently awarded more than half a million dollars to aid with rental assistance and other supportive services to help people find permanent housing.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties a $625,350 grant through its Continuum of Care Competition Awards Program — the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.
The coalition is a nonprofit effort made up of several area organizations that coordinate services and share information to assist individuals impacted by all aspects of homelessness. The $625,350 award will be distributed to the coalition and its partner agencies, including Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Economic Security Corporation, or ESC, located at 302 S. Joplin Ave., is part of a network of more than 1,000 community-action agencies serving the needs of low-income individuals and families. It assisted 9,412 people in poverty in the region last year: low-income individuals, families, children, seniors and people with special needs, according to the agency’s 2022 Annual Impact Report.
Tammy Walker, community development director with ESC, said the funding will be earmarked for rental assistance and case management.
“We have to work together in order to apply. No one agency could just apply for the funding alone, so this is a true partnership to get over half a million dollars into the community,” she said.
Homelessness dropping
The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties maintains a data system that collects information and reports trends on those in our community who are homeless.
Each year, the coalition conducts a “Point In Time" count to record how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. Another count is conducted in the summer, and results are reported to HUD.
The data collected from the count paints a picture of the local homeless community and also helps leverage private, local, state and federal funds for local programs.
“A ‘Point In Time' count is just nearly a snapshot, but it’s the best snapshot that we have because we’re getting information, not only when we go out and try to find people living outside, but also from emergency shelters and transitional housing units,” Walker said.
The data show that homelessness has been on a steady decline in Joplin for more than a decade, Walker said. Over a 13-year period, there has been a 35% decrease in homelessness in the region and a 22% decrease over five years, according to January data from the “Point In Time" counts that date back to 2009, she said.
Housing inventory chart data, also collected during the “Point In Time" counts, show how many people are occupying beds in emergency shelters or transitional housing. Walker said Joplin hasn’t been at 100% bed capacity in the past three years.
“In 2021, only 59% of the beds were occupied, and 86% in 2020,” she said. “It was only 67% for 2019, so maybe on that day we weren’t at 100%. But they’re not at 100% all of the time, is my point.”
Walker said there aren’t enough low-income housing units to meet the needs in the area, and a majority of the HUD grant funding will be earmarked for rental assistance for one year. The funding has the potential to affect about 80 families.
“The folks that I’m working with, a lot of them are single individuals and can hardly find one-bedroom, affordable units,” she said. “If you want something with utilities included, that’s like the golden egg.”
Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, ESC has received more requests for prevention services such as rental assistance to stay in their housing, Walker said.
“At one time in the beginning of the pandemic, we had a considerable amount of resources that we shifted to prevention, and it went very quickly,” she said. “We’re hoping to get more funding to try to help people stay because it’s hard, when they lose their house, to get back into housing.”
JUMP
Tiny homes are becoming more popular around the country as an option for affordable housing. Several members from ESC and the coalition are part of One Joplin, which has a team working on a tiny duplex for low-income people and those who are disabled. It will be ready for tenants later this spring.
“To me, to serve people who are experiencing homelessness, it definitely takes a village,” Walker said. “We’re all working towards the same goal.”
Through the JUMP (Joplin United Microhousing Partners) initiative, One Joplin has teamed up with the Joplin Area Fuller Center, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to build a mini-duplex in the 1400 block of Central Street.
“It will be more cost-efficient for our tenants once they move in here,” said Becky Wuerdeman, purpose home and repair program administrator with Catholic Charities. “Rent will be $450 (a month) for one unit and the other side, which is a little bit larger, and it will be $500 (a month).”
Ground was broken on the duplex in October 2019, and the roughly 1,000-square-foot building is nearing completion. Each unit has one bedroom, a bathroom that doubles as a storm shelter, a kitchen and living area, and appliances including an oven with a stovetop, a refrigerator and a washer and dryer. They’re also accessible to people who use wheelchairs.
“We hope to draw people who are low-income or handicapped,” Wuerdeman said. “Housing is expensive, and it’s only getting worse.”
The United Methodist Church's Missouri Annual Conference donated $88,000 as seed funding for the duplex, the last of its designated gifts for Joplin's recovery following the May 2011 tornado. The land was donated by Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.
The smaller of the two units is about 95% complete, according to John Lunardini, senior vice president of operations with Catholic Charities. The slightly larger unit is about 70% complete.
“We hope to have our first tenant in about two weeks,” Lunardini said. “Then from there, we plan on having a ribbon-cutting for the community. The other side, we hope to have rented out by May 1.”
Wuerdeman said the hope is that the micro-duplex is just the beginning of additional affordable housing options in Joplin.
“Once we get this built, we can show other investors that this is what you can do and show them the need for low-income housing in Joplin,” she said. “All of the houses hit by the tornado were rebuilt, and back then, they were affordable, but now, the price has increased. Our tenants can’t afford to pay $1,200 a month.”
