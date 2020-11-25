It is "emotionally heavy work."
That's how Joplin area health care workers describe what they are enduring as they square off against the stealthy COVID-19 virus that is threatening to overrun them with cases. Though they are challenged, they are steeled by their training and by their desire to serve their communities.
"Our experience with our staff mirrors what we see in the community," said Dr. Rob McNab, head of the COVID-19 units at Freeman Hospital West, before last week's Joplin City Council majority vote to reinstate a mask mandate despite determined opposition. "Infection rates have gone up among the nursing staff and the ancillary staff members and the physician staff."
That's been a strain on the hospital's resources as staff members have to isolate or quarantine, McNab said Nov. 17 as he explained why Joplin-area hospitals, clinics and the KCU Joplin medical school sent letters to governments in Jasper and Newton counties asking for a mask mandate.
"So it's been very stressful," he said. "From a volume standpoint, the amount of work being done is going up. The amount of available health care providers to be able to meet that need is a bit compromised because we are susceptible to infections too.
"Also, being in medicine is emotionally heavy work. We are above more than one COVID death a day, and that's emotionally draining. That's a hard thing to deal with on a day-to-day basis. Not to mention that it is not just concern for your patient. There's also this added question: 'What about my health? I am constantly around these patients who are the sickest of the sick. They must have a high viral load.' So there's that question in the back of your mind."
Clinic challenges
Workers and volunteers at the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri at 701 S. Joplin Ave. are shouldering an increasing patient load despite its many challenges.
"We are very, very thankful and blessed because our staff are so dedicated to what they do," Executive Director Stephanie Brady said. "We have an amazing staff who love our patients and love this population, people who are hardworking, and they are trying to get ahead, and they just don't have insurance."
That clinic is understaffed right now because some of its workers are off work to help family members who are battling COVID-19. "That puts a strain on our staff," Brady said. "And our patients are fearful right now."
As a primary care provider, the clinic has many patients with chronic diseases that could make a COVID-19 infection a deadly situation.
"A lot of them have diabetes," she said. "They have pulmonary issues. They have heart conditions, and they are very fearful of going out in the community. They are fearful of getting COVID. So we're seeing a lot more patients who have mental health issues, who are stressed and have anxiety related to COVID. So all of those things are exacerbated at this time."
The clinic had only one paid position, a nurse practitioner, before the COVID-19 outbreak hit here. But with increased cases, a second part-time nurse practitioner has been brought in.
Others, such as the clinic's pulmonologists, Dr. Navid Zaidi and Dr. Philip Slocum, are volunteers.
"Our wait to see them now is long because we have so many people having pulmonary issues," Brady said.
Waiting it out
Lindsay Orcutt, a registered nurse who is clinic manager at Access Family Care in Neosho, was hit with the virus as it spread through her family. They were fortunate to have recovered well, she said.
Afterward, Orcutt was back in the thick of it at work, where the medical staff is seeing about 40 patients a day versus the normal 15.
"It's really frustrating for our patients because we are not just seeing our regular patients," said Diane Rowe, a nurse practitioner at the Access clinic. "We are getting people from Arkansas; we have had people come from Tulsa because they can get same-day results" on COVID-19 tests.
Many people are understanding about having to wait to be treated or tested because of the demand for services now.
"If they're upset, it's because we're telling them we don't have any more room for the day, and their expectation is they can come in and be seen," Orcutt said. "But we are just so overwhelmed there is not enough manpower to take care of the people that need this testing."
That's happening everywhere, she said.
"We have been so busy (at Access) that we're all putting in upwards of 60 hours a week easily, sometimes 70. We're happy to do it. We're happy to be here and serving the community. But it's pretty much all we are living and breathing and doing these days."
Still, there is a concern for patients and the public.
"I keep telling myself, 'In a couple of months it will get better. In a couple of months it will get better,'" Orcutt said. "But we're about to hit Thanksgiving and Christmas. You know that families are going to congregate. And families really should consider: Does this benefit outweigh the risk that will take place? Is anyone in my family immunocompromised? Is there anyone that is older? You have to think about those things."
Still on the job
Dana Williams of Joplin has been an intensive care unit nurse at Freeman Hospital West for more than two years and is working now in the hospital's critical care unit for COVID-19 patients.
She trusts her personal protective equipment. She wears a gown, an N95 mask plus a surgical mask and a face shield as well as gloves when she's not working with a patient. When she needs to spend time with a patient, she dons a PAPR — a hazmat-type suit equipped with an air purifier that circulates fresh air through the suit — to allow her to work with COVID-19 patients.
"I think in the beginning it scared everybody because it was new," she said. "But the more we have been around it, the more I understand what I am dealing with. The more you are learning about it, the less scary it is."
"I think anybody that goes to nursing school learns about these things. We cover this. We learn about large historical (disease) events," and medical authorities are borrowing from those experiences, including the Ebola virus.
Because no one has all the answers about COVID-19 yet, "we've just been learning as we go," studying information provided by scientists and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "You just have to evolve with the pandemic itself," Williams said.
In the earlier months of her work in the COVID-19 ICU, "I know some people didn't want to hang out with me for a while," she said. Her husband was concerned at first but now feels she has more protection because of the equipment that is used.
When she's not at work, "I wear my mask in public. I keep my bubble small. I do not hang out in large groups. I feel pretty confident that I do the things I know will help."
Like Orcutt and other health care workers, "I wish more people would help control the spread of it," Williams said, "but we can't change people who are willing to be unchanged. We've been given some information in trying to stop the spread. Wash your hands. Wear our masks. Do not have large gatherings. Even if it keeps the virus from spreading a little bit, I think it's worth the effort."
Despite the potential danger, Williams keeps in mind what her patients are going through and the emotional ordeal for their families because they cannot visit.
But, despite the demands they are facing, the health care workers say they are still committed.
"We're tired, but we're still here doing everything that's expected," Williams said.
