Local health officials are getting out the word that they are seeing hepatitis A cases that, while still low in numbers, could easily increase if precautions are not taken, especially by those most at risk.
"The state of Missouri has had 492 cases in the last two years," said Cynthia Burnham, a registered nurse and medical services coordinator at the Joplin Health Department. "Typically we have zero to one cases a year locally, but this year we have had five cases because of the state outbreak."
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by a virus. It can cause a mild illness for a few weeks or a severe sickness that can last months.
While anyone can contract hepatitis A because food and drinks can be infected by trace amounts of fecal contamination, those who most often get it are individuals considered high risk. High-risk individuals include people experiencing homelessness and those who work with them, such as those who operate or others living in shelters or first responders; intravenous and nonintravenous drug users; men who have sex with other men; and people with blood-clotting disorders.
There is a vaccination to prevent the illness, but many people have not been inoculated because it was not required as part of children's immunizations until 1995. Among the reasons for the climb, Burnham said, are increasing numbers of children who are not vaccinated and people who travel and become exposed in other areas.
It has become such a problem elsewhere that the nation is seeing higher numbers of cases overall and some states or localities have seen hepatitis spread rapidly. A 2017 outbreak in Kentucky has grown to become the largest in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Case numbers there have reached nearly 4,700 with 58 deaths reported. The outbreak has a concentration of cases in states surrounding it, including Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia and Tennessee, according to a CDC map reporting numbers of cases by state.
A health emergency was declared three months ago in Florida, where more than 2,000 cases were reported from January to July, surpassing the number in that state for 2018.
The CDC reports that the national rise started in 2016 and, as of this month, has resulted in nearly 27,500 cases nationwide with 60% of those people hospitalized. There have been 275 deaths. Burnham said deaths are rare but can happen, especially in people who have chronic health problems or liver diseases.
Similar case numbers to Missouri's are being seen in Arkansas, but Kansas and Oklahoma report no growth, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of the illness include:
• Fever.
• Fatigue.
• Loss of appetite.
• Nausea.
• Vomiting.
• Abdominal pain.
• Joint pain.
• Dark urine.
Two symptoms distinguish it from other ailments: clay-colored or abnormally colored stools, and jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes, Burnham said. The illness can hit suddenly with severe symptoms, she said.
People can be infected without having symptoms for up to about two weeks. They are contagious and can remain contagious up to a week after jaundice occurs, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
A vaccination can be given that will prevent the hepatitis A infection anytime or, if exposed, it will work for up to two weeks after exposure. It is a different shot than those given for hepatitis C, Burnham said. Frequent hand-washing is a way to ward off exposure to the virus, which is often transmitted by fecal contamination.
Once a person has been diagnosed with the illness, health care providers such as doctors and lab workers report the case to the state health department. The state in turn reports it to the local health department so that determination can begin on who was exposed. Health department workers contact the infected person and obtain the identities of those who have personal contact that could have exposed them.
"We never reveal the identity of the person who has contracted the illness, but we tell those contacts they should get a vaccination," and offer education and assistance, Burnham said.
Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, said anyone needing information or a vaccination may call that department as well as the Joplin Health Department. "We have been working with Joplin very closely and follow-ups and outreach" regarding the diagnosed cases, he said.
More information
To find out about receiving a hepatitis A vaccination:
• Talk to your doctor or a pharmacy.
• People in Joplin may contact the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122. Free vaccinations are provided by the state of Missouri at local health departments to people in the at-risk categories or if they have been exposed by another person. Vaccinations also can be given to people who want one for prevention even though they have not been exposed.
• People outside Joplin in Jasper County may contact the Jasper County Health Department at 417-358-3111 to make an appointment for a vaccination or get more information.
• The Newton County Health Department may be contacted at 417-451-3743.
