Details remain hazy concerning omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant that has been detected in a dozen countries, including the case of a vaccinated man in California.
Freeman’s Dr. Rob McNab, director of the hospital's COVID-19 services, said Wednesday that what they mostly know about omicron is that they don’t really know all that much about it — “it’s an evolving topic,” he said.
One big difference between omicron and the original COVID-19 virus or the delta variant, he said, is that it has the molecular characteristics of being highly transmissible.
“This has to do with the number of mutations that this one variant has shown,” McNab said. “Delta had somewhere between 15 to 18 mutations to its genome, while (omicron) has something like 52 mutations.”
It’s why scientists worldwide are studying omicron closely to see how the mutations relate to the spike proteins used by the virus to penetrate healthy host cells, which causes infection. The studies will lead to new diagnostic tests and treatments or even tweaks to existing vaccines.
“I think we’ve all seen the numbers that (omicron) may be much more infectious — upwards of 500%,” McNab said, “while delta was 60 times more infectious than the original (variant).”
He stressed that just because omicron may have a higher infection rate than previous COVID-19 variants doesn’t necessarily mean it will cause more serious or deadly symptoms in people.
“A head cold is extremely infectious,” he said, “but it doesn’t hurt anybody, right? So we really don’t know what omicron will possess in terms of how sick people will get with it.”
The impact the new variant will have on people and how resistant it is to vaccines are speculative at this point, McNab said.
“There’s much (still) to be learned," he said. "At this point, it’s a question for study.”
The best defense against COVID-19, regardless of the variant, are the vaccines, said Paula Baker, Freeman Health System president and CEO.
“I know a lot of people are nervous about omicron,” Baker said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. “What we know to do, and what is most effective, is the vaccine. It’s the most important thing you can do.”
COVID-19 is “tailor-made to teach us something that we did not know before,” McNab said, “so every time we meet any challenge, we tend to come out strong and better for it, and I think we’ve already learned a lot about COVID.”
Local COVID-19 update
Due in part to Thanksgiving weekend, COVID-19 cases at Joplin’s two regional hospitals are up slightly from last week.
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials on Wednesday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, with five patients in the ICU and two patients on ventilators. At Freeman, there were 20 COVID-19 patients, with one person on a ventilator.
“We have seen a small increase in the number of patients that have been hospitalized,” Baker said. “Not surprising, given the Thanksgiving holiday and all the gatherings that took place. Though it’s not a huge jump, it certainly is a bit of an increase over what we’ve been experiencing, and we may see a bit more … as result of those (holiday) gatherings.”
A vast majority of the Freeman patients are in the 40-to-60 age range, McNab said, and between 80% and 90% of the cases treated at Freeman have been unvaccinated people.
When McNab asks them directly why they aren't vaccinated, he said during the briefing, the common response is they just "didn’t perceive that their risk was that high. And that’s something worth pointing out that the No. 1 characteristic that I see in most of my (COVID-19) patients is that they are overweight. Simply being overweight is a risk factor” for COVID-19. “And I think that’s (something) most people don’t stop and think about.”
Steve Edwards, president and CEO of the Springfield-based CoxHealth, said COVID-19 cases rose from 49 patients to 62 patients over the previous 48 hours, describing the spike as a “worrisome trajectory of new cases.”
Monoclonal antibody therapy has also proved to help patients fight COVID-19 and prevent the need for hospitalization, McNab said.
Vaccination numbers
On the vaccination front, the city of Joplin has a 58.6% completed vaccination rate, with a total of 29,834 residents now fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard. Joplin leads all Missouri reporting entities in completed vaccinations, followed by St. Louis County at 56.2%, St. Charles County at 55.7% and Boone County at 53.3%.
In Jasper County, 31.3% of the population is fully vaccinated, or 24,276 residents. Newton County is sitting at 28.5% fully vaccinated, or 14,581 residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.