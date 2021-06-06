Unlike the vast majority of Allen Shirley’s historical exhibits, the one dedicated to the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944, is composed of a single newspaper’s front page.
Yellowed and weathered inside its glass frame, the 77-year-old Joplin Globe page is dominated by two above-the-fold headlines — “Invasion is on” and “Allies land in France.” Below, the remainder of the page is pockmarked with stories detailing the Allied landing in Normandy, France, by American, British and Canadian troops.
The historic Globe page “is important to me because I’ve always thought, ‘what’s better than the hometown paper to tell the story about one of the greatest military invasions of our time?’” Shirley said, lightly tapping a finger against the glass.
While the war against the Axis powers had gained considerable momentum during the first half of 1944 — North Africa and Sicily had long since fallen; Rome was in the process of being abandoned by the Germans following an American advance; and Russia finalized an all-out assault against the German front in Belorussia — the so-called West Wall guarding the French coast still stood as an “impregnable” barrier. It would have to fall before the Allied armies could open the needed second front against Hitler’s Third Reich.
There would have been a lot of nervous people reading the Joplin Globe that morning, Shirley said. Plus, at the top right corner of the page are the words “Final Edition,” meaning a previous edition had been published earlier that morning by the Globe’s staff; in light of new information being pumped out by the Associated Press, a new A-section, with updated information and quotes, had been rushed to the press for the information-starved readers anxious for news in this pre-TV, pre-internet era.
But Shirley’s interest in the historical newspaper — and D-Day in general — goes well beyond his long-standing love for American history.
His father, Reuben Shirley, was fighting his way through Rome, in central Italy, the very morning the largest seaborne invasion in history took place. In fact, one of the leading stories in that Joplin Globe edition sat beneath a bold headline that read: “Nazis lashed as they flee above Rome.” Shirley’s father, a 27-year-old first lieutenant at the time, would have been advancing north that morning, M-1 rifle in hand, leading to the city’s eventual liberation.
“My dad was finishing up in Italy (on June 6) … under Mark Clark and the Seventh Army, which was called ‘The Highway to Hell’ division, which fought all the way up the Boot to Rome. My dad had been wounded in North Africa (in mid-1943) from a German artillery shell and would carry shrapnel in his left arm for the rest of his days.”
Reuben Shirley left Italy behind shortly after the successful June 6 invasion and came ashore at Omaha Beach in Normandy a week later. Allen said there was a very valid but simple reason why experienced soldiers such as his father — who would eventually accumulate three Bronze Service Stars (or battle stars) for his involvement in North Africa, Italy and France — didn’t participate in the initial invasion landings.
“Dad told me, ‘I fought in North Africa and Italy and had seen a lot combat already — a lot of the soldiers that were on the D-Day invasion were very young (green) soldiers because, after everything we’d been through, had a commanding officer come up to us and said: ‘We want you to storm this beach in France which has crossfire (covering) every square inch of it by the enemy,’ we would have told him to go to hell’ — there’s no way my dad or any of the others would have done that,” Shirley said. “It was simply the fact that these young soldiers (involved in the June 6 invasion) really didn’t know any better; a lot of them had never seen combat. When the ramps went down, they ran right into murdering fire.”
All told, 57,500 Americans were landed on two beaches, code-named Omaha and Utah, with another 15,500 dropped behind enemy lines from the air. Of the 10,000 Americans wounded that day, 2,500 were killed, the overwhelming majority falling at Omaha beach — which was depicted in the movie “Saving Private Ryan.”
Fighting under Gen. George S. Patton, Shirley’s father would fight his way across France and participate in the crossing of the Rhine River into Nazi Germany itself — where he was then promoted to captain. At that time, a married man, he had been deployed overseas for three years and 10 months — unfathomable to modern soldiers, whose deployment times run between six and 12 months.
Reuben Shirley would retire, holding the rank of major, in the early 1950s.
Gesturing at the June 6, 1944, newspaper — now on display through the rest of June in the lobby of the Joplin History & Mineral Museum — Shirley said this is how people received news about one of the World War II’s most famous battles.
“Think of this for a second, this would have been the paper — the very paper — that the people of Joplin would have picked up the morning of June 6, 1944, and thought, ‘my God, the invasion is going on,’” the Joplin collector said with a shake of his head. “They didn’t know anything about this before this, simply because everything had been so hush-hush; totally secret. It’s pretty remarkable.”
