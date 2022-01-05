A year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, historians continue to describe what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, as an unprecedented event in American history that can be prevented from happening again if people are willing to become better consumers of information and rebuild their trust in the nation’s political system.
A “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House with President Donald Trump took place before the attack at the U.S. Capitol where the Senate convened to certify the presidential election. Trump urged the crowd of his supporters to march on the Capitol, saying, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
The rioters broke into the building, and some began searching for lawmakers, forcing evacuations of the House and Senate. Now a year later, more than 725 people have been charged with various crimes.
Two local history professors recently weighed in for the one-year anniversary.
Christopher Childers, associate professor of history at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, said America has faced controversial elections several times throughout the 1800s and 1900s, including with Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Abraham Lincoln and, more recently, Richard Nixon. He mentioned an old story of a group of people who approached Benjamin Franklin as he was leaving the Constitutional Convention and was asked what kind of government the delegates had just created.
“A republic, if you can keep it,” Franklin said.
The nation has seen intense polarization and discord before, Childers said, but Jan. 6 has “shaken the confidence of many people about the security and stability of our republic.”
“Jan. 6 is a truly unique and unprecedented moment in American history,” he said. “We’ve never witnessed a group of citizens attacking the Capitol during a live session of Congress to change the results of an election.”
William Delehanty, associate professor of international and political affairs at Missouri Southern State University, said that day represented the anger and frustration some people have with the ways the federal government has been operating.
“Some citizens feel as if their government does not listen to them or makes decisions that do not consider their political preferences,” Delehanty said. “What makes this event different, however, is that members of the public decided to not use established processes and activities to modify or change the decisions of the government and who governs them.
“The reason for the event, to disrupt the Electoral College balloting confirming Joe Biden as the U.S. president, represents a refusal to acknowledge that existing rules and processes provide access to authority,” he added. “In this sense, the event indicates that the peaceful transition of authority through established electoral and U.S. constitutional processes can be questioned and potentially undermined.”
A red flag
Delehanty highlighted the significance of the peaceful transition of power, which he described as “a historical source of political stability and legitimacy in America’s political system.”
“For the public to act in ways that undermines the peaceful transition of authority is also to act in ways that promotes electoral instability and erodes the legitimate acquisition and use of political authority,” he said. “For American history, Jan. 6 represents a danger to the established U.S. political system based on electoral processes, giving some the legitimate right to rule.”
Delehanty said that challenging the norms regarding the peaceful transition of authority is a red flag for American democracy.
“Once the public questions the peaceful transition of authority, it is not entirely clear how rulers can be chosen and govern,” he said.
Childers echoed similar sentiments where he described the growing polarization of American politics that’s been forming for a long time. One of America’s strengths, however, is the access citizens have to leaders in a democratic society, he added, but even that’s changing.
The U.S. Capitol remains closed to the public. Where tours once regularly paraded, now only those with an appointment may enter.
“It requires citizens to be engaged and politicians to be responsive,” Childers said. “We’ve lost some of that recently. My worry is that when unrest occurs, like what happened last Jan. 6, the reaction tends toward reducing that access. This destroys transparent government, undermines public trust and threatens democracy itself. We can’t afford to lose that access.”
Childers said Jan. 6 only highlighted what America should have already known — the method used to conduct and certify elections needs to be modified and updated.
“Whether one supports or opposes the Electoral College is another matter, but the real problem here and now is the process by which we count ballots and certify results,” he said. “We conduct the process under a poorly designed law written in 1887 that creates some of the ambiguity that Donald Trump tried to exploit in 2021 to overturn the results of key states and to encourage state governors and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn or ignore the results. A rewritten Electoral Count Act, though far from a flashy or dramatic outcome, could shore up the process and safeguard the will of the people.”
Going forward, Delehanty believes the public needs to pay attention to the sources where it gets information and remain skeptical, especially about claims of fraud or hidden sources of power that are beyond public control.
“Americans need to know that their elections are safe and they can be used as processes to choose rulers,” he said. “Essentially, to prevent another Jan. 6 event, the public needs to become better consumers of information, and they need to have a broader public dialogue about American elections.”
What now?
America can either take the easy or the difficult route to prevent an attack on the U.S. Capitol from happening again, according to Childers.
“The easy way is to build fences, install security systems, and shut off access to our Capitol and federal buildings,” he said. “This solution is superficial in that it doesn’t address the root problems we have. It is also detrimental to the meaning of democracy.
“The hard solution is to strengthen our electoral process in a way that legally protects the legitimate will of the people and to work to rebuild trust and faith in our American democracy,” he added. “That will take a level of bipartisanship we haven’t seen recently, as well as inspired leadership.”
The Democratic-led U.S. House impeached Trump on a charge he incited the riot, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him. The House established the Select Committee in June to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. There are nine lawmakers — seven Democrats and two Republicans — on the panel.
“We can’t forget this because it gets to the heart of what the American republic means,” Childers said. “Do we or don’t we believe in the democratic process, the will of the people, and the system of laws we have built to preserve those ideals? By the end of my career, I hope I’ll be teaching about this as the low point before we restore a healthy sense of American politics and democracy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.