With the delta variant surging in Missouri and nationally, Joplin’s two largest hospital systems — Freeman Health System and Mercy — report they are experiencing a continuous flow of COVID-19 patients that isn’t letting up.
Missouri is experiencing a rise in individuals contracting the delta variant, which is deemed highly transmissible and is projected to become dominant worldwide. It is also causing more serious illness and hospitalizations among those who have not been vaccinated.
“Our greatest concern in Missouri is areas with lower vaccine uptake,” Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a statement. “With this variant being easier to spread and possibly causing more severe illnesses among unvaccinated people of all ages, vaccinations are the best way to stop this virus in its tracks.”
Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, tweeted Wednesday that they’ve reached a record high of COVID-19 inpatients this week, surpassing levels that haven’t been seen since late last year.
“Unfortunately we have surpassed our highest COVID IP (inpatient) census mark set last November,” his tweet said. “We have 62+ inpatients today... Our health care heroes are giving their all. These are difficult times.”
Hospital COVID-19 occupancy in Joplin had dipped slightly by the afternoon to 96 hospitalizations, with 19 being Joplin residents, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.
By Wednesday afternoon, a Mercy Hospital spokesperson reported 61 patients total at its units in Joplin and Carthage; 17 of those patients are in intensive care, and 15 are on ventilators.
“Only four of our 61 patients with COVID were fully vaccinated — the four who were vaccinated have comorbidities — the presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions,” said Nancy Corbett, executive director of Mercy’s media relations and social media, in an email to the Globe.
The increase in cases at Mercy started in early to mid-June. At both Mercy locations, the average number of its COVID-19 patients was mid- to upper 30s in June and grew to an average of upper 50s in July, according to Corbett.
“Our highest number of COVID patients, on any day since the beginning of the pandemic, was yesterday (Tuesday) with 62 patients,” Corbett said in an email. “Prior to this week, our highest daily number was 60 in November. We are now seeing more patients who are critically ill and require ventilators.”
There’s also been cases of reinfection among individuals who have been previously infected as the coronavirus mutates from host to host. Corbett said there’s only been one case of reinfection in an individual who was fully vaccinated.
“Truth… low vaccination rate gives space for mutation,” Drinkwitz tweeted Saturday. “We are seeing the devastating effect firsthand, we have NO alternative agenda.. That’s why we are pleading with people to vaccinate!!”
Freeman Health System reported 47 patients Wednesday in its Joplin and Neosho hospitals, with 14 in intensive care, and one patient on a ventilator. There’s been one breakthrough case in both Freeman West and Freeman Neosho, which means the patients were fully vaccinated and developed COVID-19, according to Freeman’s spokesperson.
Jessica Liberty, infection prevention manager at Freeman, said although they haven’t yet reached peak hospitalization levels, the number of COVID-19 patients needing care has been steady. The hospital’s highest number of COVID-19 patients was 66 on Dec. 7.
“We had a couple of days where we were in the 60s, and then we had 62, 63 and then back in the 50s,” Liberty said. “Since July 6, we’ve been averaging in the 40s. We were in the 30s toward the end of June.”
“We went from 13 patients to 48 in a matter of 20 days,” she said. “If you look at where we’ve trended, that’s a pretty significant climb. We’ve pretty much climbed consistently in the last week and a half.”
Freeman Hospital held back-to-school drive-thru vaccination clinics this week, administering shots to nearly 80 individuals.
“This was the biggest vaccine clinic that we’ve had through the drive-thru to date,” Liberty said. “A majority of those patients were minors.”
There were currently no pediatric inpatients, as of Wednesday, at either Mercy or Freeman.
