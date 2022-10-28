Like the rest of the nation, hospitals and other health care centers in Southwest Missouri are noting a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for some patients.
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an increase in RSV infections, with some areas of the country declaring an emergency.
Southwest Missouri has not hit an emergency threshold yet, but a marked increase across the state and in the region has been observed.
"This is one of the years we are seeing more with that virus," said Dr. Paul Petry, a pediatrician with Freeman Health System. "There are quite a number of children hospitalized with that virus, and it generally has worse symptoms in children who are very young or have other respiratory or cardiac issues."
Donna Stokes, a registered nurse and infection prevention lead for Mercy Hospital Joplin, said the number of RSV patients is on the rise in that hospital as well. Patients range from children 5 weeks old to a 78-year-old adult.
The symptoms it causes can complicate other health conditions, no matter what age the patient is, she said.
"Many times people recover without too much intervention," Stokes said. "Unfortunately, this affects very young and older people. If they have any chronic illnesses, this can have some significant complications that can be life-threatening."
Hospital officials are asking people to be aware of the virus, and prevent the spread by washing hands, staying away from crowds and staying home if they feel sick.
RSV is short for respiratory syncytial virus, which is a common cause of mild coldlike symptoms, including runny nose, cough and fever. The virus is caught by nearly all U.S. children by the time they turn 2 years old.
An infection is contagious for three to eight days, though people with weakened immune systems are contagious for up to four weeks. No vaccine yet exists, but some are in testing.
Across the country, the virus leads to about 58,000 hospitalizations and up to 500 deaths a year in children younger than 5.
Impact of pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic changed its standard habits, however. Over the past two years, cases fell significantly thanks to the closure of schools, day care centers and other businesses.
As those safety measures were lifted, the virus took advantage. Doctors saw an out-of-season increase in the summer of 2021.
The lifting of pandemic safety measures is behind this current surge, according to health experts who say that children who have been protected for two years have weakened immune systems. According to a report from The Associated Press, hospital systems in South Carolina and Connecticut have reported overwhelming surges.
The trend has been spotted in Missouri. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the five-week average of cases has reached its highest point since last year's summer spike.
RSV typically makes a tour across the country, Petry said — just not this early in the season.
"Yearly, we try to see it sweep across the U.S.," Petry said. "We'll typically see a rise on one coast, then over the months it will make its way across. From right now, we are at a high level in this part of the country, especially in the Four-States Area. But we've seen this before."
The concern among health officials is the early timing of RSV combined with the fear of new COVID-19 variants and the flu. Stokes said hospitals are asking people to help prevent the spread of disease so that hospitals don't become overwhelmed with patients.
Stokes said the number of pediatric beds is particularly limited.
"We really need the public to pay attention and avoid getting sick if possible," Stokes said. "If you can avoid getting sick, you don't have to be in a hospital. With a winter of the flu and COVID, hospital numbers could go up."
