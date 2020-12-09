Representatives of area hospitals say that while they are seeing increased patient counts because of the pandemic, they so far have been able to manage.
Three area hospitals — Mercy Joplin, Freeman Health System and CoxHealth — gave the Globe a breakdown of the numbers they’re seeing at this point in the pandemic.
Mercy
Mercy Hospital Joplin reported 52 patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We have surge plans in place should the need arise, but any large increase in the number of COVID patients is concerning for any health care system,” said Jordan Larimore, senior media relations and communications specialist at Mercy Hospital Joplin, in an email.
There are 19 COVID-19 patients currently in ICU at Mercy, Larimore said. The average length of stay for COVID-19 patients is about a week. Mercy Hospital also has a separate non-COVID-19 intensive care unit for other patients.
“We have 48 adult ICU beds, but the capacity is fluid — based on how much staff we have available to treat patients, as well as how many patients are hospitalized, whether with COVID-19 or something else, on a given day,” he said when asked about ICU capacity.
CoxHealth
CoxHealth, a Springfield-based hospital system with hospitals in Lamar and Monett, also reported more hospitalizations including in rural areas since the start of the pandemic. It operates six hospitals, more than 80 clinics and five emergency rooms.
“As of Dec. 9, we have 143 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals across the system,” Janell Patton, community relations manager with Cox Monett, said in an email. “A small number are treated at our rural hospitals in Monett and Lamar, but any patients in these areas who require an ICU are transferred to Cox South in Springfield.
“As critical access facilities, these hospitals are not licensed to offer that level of care,” she added. “However, even though these hospitals do not care for ICU-level patients, the residents in these areas still are a factor in ICU capacity at CoxHealth.”
Earlier this week, CoxHealth announced an estimated $1 million project to add 33 beds to its COVID-19 intensive care unit at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Including that expansion, the health system will have added more than 180 beds to its hospitals since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“However, beds do not care for patients,” Patton said. “It is impossible to give a number to represent capacity, as it is very fluid and depends on beds and staff that are available at the same time — a fact that is augmented by a need for nurses across the state. We do, however, intend to keep aggressively growing our staff to meet community need.”
Patton said hospitals that normally take patients from these rural facilities are facing their own capacity battles and are less apt to accept transfers, requiring people to wait.
“All of this info contributes to a realization that this is an extremely significant moment in this pandemic, and that we must work together by masking and physically distancing to help reduce the strain on our local hospitals, as well as protect critical care resources that may be needed by someone in their community,” she said.
Freeman
Freeman Health System in Joplin currently has more than 60 COVID-19 patients. Dr. Dennis Estep, Freeman chief medical officer, said the number fluctuates daily and hit a peak just a few days ago at 66.
“We have been successful in adding additional COVID-19 beds to meet the community’s need and will continue to do so as needed,” Estep said in an email. “We have a 38-bed ICU unit. This does include both COVID-19 ICU and non-COVID ICU. Our COVID ICU is full, and we do have a few non-COVID ICU beds available.”
The average length of stay for a COVID-19 patient is 10 to 14 days, he said.
“We are currently managing the influx of patients on an hourly basis to take care of the number of patients that we are seeing,” Estep said.
Hospital capacity continues to be a concern in the state. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said intensive care unit bed space is at 19% statewide.
In a Facebook posting on Tuesday, Gov. Mike Parson sought to calm any fears about running out of bed space.
“I want all Missourians to know that if you are sick, we will take care of you,” the governor wrote, adding that the biggest concern isn’t bed space but staffing.
The state said there are over 22,000 hospital beds, including over 2,700 ICU beds, in Missouri. Hospitals have over 2,300 ventilators, and the state stockpile has an additional 240 ventilators. At the end of last week, there were 2,628 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 344 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
