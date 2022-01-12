Today in the Globe newsroom we heard hospitals' predictions come true.
Joplin hospital officials said that the omicron variant has surpassed delta as a surge of COVID-19 cases arrives after the holiday season.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- Doctors in Missouri and Kansas scrambling to find ventilators and monoclonal antibodies.
- A look at Joplin's city council race now that candidate filing has closed.
- A look at entertainment events on tap over the weekend.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.