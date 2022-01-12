COVID Update

Kaylen Zgonc works on a COVID-19 test Wednesday at the Ivy Medical Group testing site in Webb City. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we heard hospitals' predictions come true. 

Joplin hospital officials said that the omicron variant has surpassed delta as a surge of COVID-19 cases arrives after the holiday season.

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Doctors in Missouri and Kansas scrambling to find ventilators and monoclonal antibodies. 
  • A look at Joplin's city council race now that candidate filing has closed. 
  • A look at entertainment events on tap over the weekend.

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.