Despite vaccination efforts, area health officials are continuing to see a slow, steady stream of COVID-19 patients admitted into local hospitals, with a handful requiring ventilator support in intensive care.
Infection prevention specialists at both Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital in Joplin said Tuesday that they’ve seen an increase in patients not just over the weekend but over the last few weeks. Most hospitalized patients are between the ages of 20 and 50 and have not been vaccinated, according to officials.
“We’ve seen a slight increase over the weekend, so really over the last month, our numbers keep kind of ebbing up,” said Donna Stokes, infection prevention specialist at Mercy Hospital Joplin. “Currently, we have 48 positive COVID patients at the hospital. We do have a number of patients on ventilators and in critical care.”
Missouri leads the nation with the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days. As of Tuesday, there were 89 patients admitted in Joplin hospital systems, including residents from outside city limits, according to Joplin’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Jessica Liberty, infection prevention manager at Freeman Health System in Joplin, said they have a wide range of COVID-19 patients with the youngest being 3 years old. Symptoms are more gastrointestinal-related, which means they can mimic illnesses like the flu, and include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, appetite loss and diarrhea.
“We still have the classic COVID-related symptoms like congestion and respiratory-related, but we’re not seeing a lot of loss in taste and smell, which seems to have fallen off the radar,” Liberty said. “We’ve definitely seen more of those types of (gastrointestinal-related) symptoms. We did see an increase in patients over the weekend, but I don’t attribute that to the holiday because it’s too soon to know.”
However, Liberty said she does expect to see a surge in cases in the next seven to 10 days due to Independence Day gatherings and that they’re prepared to deal with the situation. Freeman Health System reported 46 COVID-19 patients in its area hospitals, with three patients on ventilators. Ten patients who need the most critical care are in the intensive care unit of the COVID-19 zone.
“The wheel has already been invented, which is a great thing,” said Liberty, comparing it to where they were in the pandemic last year. “As a hospital system as a whole, speaking for other hospitals as well, we’ve had to remain really flexible to an ongoing changing environment, and I think that’s really been a key piece to it.”
Vaccinations
Stokes said their goal is to stay vigilant and prepared for any surge in cases, especially after the holiday weekend.
“We’re seeing a pretty constant flow of patients currently, so we’re realizing that our numbers can go up, and having supplies and staffing to manage that is what we’re really currently focusing on,” she said.
The number of people seeking vaccinations has also grown recently, with Freeman reporting an increase in 20 people from last Friday, a sizable jump from what they usually see. Individuals age 65 and up, who are among the highest demographics vaccinated, are not being seen in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, according to Liberty.
“I think there really is a proof of point that the vaccine has been effective and it is working, so as a result by educating the public, we’ve seen an increase in the response for the need of vaccines in the community,” she said. “Ideally, it would be great if everyone chose to receive the vaccine, but I think in smaller terms, one person being vaccinated is better than no one being vaccinated.”
With school right around the corner, Liberty said, they’re also vaccinating more minors. Freeman is having a back-to-school vaccination clinic Tuesday, July 13, by appointment only.
Liberty said appointments can be made on the Freeman website, and if none are unavailable, people can check back into the system in 24 hours for additional spots. Vaccinations can also be scheduled by calling 502-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Liberty added that vaccinations remain effective against COVID-19 and its variants, including the delta variant, which is more contagious and spreading rapidly throughout the state. Freeman has administered over 21,000 total doses of the vaccine.
“If you get the vaccine, you have a high percentage of being protected against the variant strains, against the original strain of COVID,” Liberty said. “Not everyone who gets the vaccine is not going to get COVID, but one of the things they’re not going to get is the severity of the symptoms. They may not be hospitalized. They may not develop those long-term symptoms or side effects like pulmonary fibrosis. You can protect yourself from having that.”
Stokes said they were disappointed by the drop in vaccination rates over the last two months, but they’re continuing to see a steady stream of walk-in patients, which has increased over the last week. Mercy offers vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 417-556-6416.
“We’d still like to see a larger number of people seeking vaccinations,” Stokes said. “The more, the better, at this point. We are seeing adolescents, and we’re encouraging them to participate in our walk-in clinics.”
Cases, ventilator need up in Springfield
Freeman and Mercy officials said they both have an ample supply of ventilators on hand. Some hospitals in Springfield are experiencing equipment and staff shortages, resulting in patients having to be transferred elsewhere.
“We’re managing, and the great thing about working in the Mercy system is that we’re able to help each other out, so when a facility is in need of equipment or supplies, another facility is always willing to step up and assist with that,” Stokes said. “We’re maintaining what we have in anticipation of increasing numbers.”
As of Monday in Springfield, CoxHealth and the city’s other hospital, Mercy Springfield, were treating 213 COVID-19 patients, up from 168 on Friday. As recently as May 24, the two hospitals had just 31 patients. Mercy and Freeman in Joplin had not transferred any patients or ventilators as of Tuesday, officials said.
“It’s hard to admit that it’s still here,” Liberty said of the pandemic. “We are tired. It doesn’t matter where you work, who you are, what job title you carry, it has affected every single one of us in some form or fashion. … We need to be proactive.”
