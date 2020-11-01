NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County residents will not be deciding any candidate races at the local county level on Tuesday: All of those candidates are unopposed on the ballot and are virtually assured of election. But residents in three political subdivisions will vote on individual proposals.
Voters in the Seneca School District will decide a bond issue, and those in the Newton County Ambulance District will consider a levy increase. In Neosho, voters will decide whether the City Council should be expanded from five members to seven.
Seneca School District
The Seneca Board of Education is asking for authority to borrow $5.5 million via a general obligation bond issue to pay for a variety of school projects, including a renovation at the high school that would yield a performing arts venue.
The proposal will require a four-sevenths, or 57.14%, majority for approval, but it will not require an increase in the district's 85-cent debt-service levy. The district would refinance its current debt and extend its term most likely for several years. The current debt-service levy, which is 85 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, costs the owner of a $100,000 home $161.50 annually as part of school taxes.
In addition to the performing arts venue, plans call for constructing a regulation eight-lane track and a combined-use baseball and softball field as well as upgrading energy efficiency at school buildings.
Ambulance district
Voters in the Newton County Ambulance District are being asked to authorize returning the property levy to its original 1983 amount of 35 cents.
The district is asking to reset the rate, currently at 18.78 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, to 35 cents. If the measure passes, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $66.50 annually instead of the current $35.68.
EMS Chief Rusty Tinney said 35 cents was the amount of the levy when the district first asked for the property tax in 1983. But the tax-limitation provisions of the state's Hancock Amendment have slowly rolled the levy back to its current amount.
Tinney said the district has been able to make do over the years but now costs have increased well beyond current revenue.
The ambulance district did not receive any additional funding from a recently passed half-cent county sales tax measure. About 75% of its revenues come from patient-generated costs, Tinney said.
The revenue, he said, is expected to help fund recruitment and retention efforts for employees of the district.
A simple majority is required for passage.
Neosho City Council
Thinking that the city needs more representation, the Neosho City Council will ask voters to open up two new seats.
"We used to have 6,500 (population); now we're up to 12,000-plus," Mayor Carmin Allen said in June. "I think the city should have more representation."
If voters agree, then the city charter would be amended to expand the number of council seats from five to seven.
If voters approve, the council will establish zones aimed at better representation across the city. The council intends to align those four zones with four voting precincts already established by the Newton County clerk's office. Such a move would spare the expense of setting up new boundary lines, according to City Attorney Jordan Paul.
Currently, the council's five members are considered "at large" and can live anywhere within city limits. If the measure succeeds, then three members would hold at-large positions.
Voters on Tuesday will be asked only about the number of positions. If voters agree, the council will develop the zones in time for the next round of municipal elections in April.
A simple majority is required for passage.
Unopposed candidates
The following Newton County office candidates, all Republicans, are unopposed on Tuesday's general election ballot and are virtually assured of election:
COUNTY COMMISSION: District 1, Alan Cook; District 2, David Osborn.
SHERIFF: Chris Jennings.
ASSESSOR: Cheryle Perkins.
TREASURER: Gina Rodriguez.
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR: Joy Williams.
CORONER: Dale Owens.
SURVEYOR: Jerry Wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.