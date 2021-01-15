Hospice advocates are pushing for a bill that would allow a local nonprofit to expand its services to provide a “home away from home” with 24-hour volunteer support for those in their final days of life.
Hospice is a special way of caring for people who are terminally ill as well as their families. Private companies or public agencies approved by Medicare provide hospice care, but hospice doesn’t offer 24-hour caregivers.
Solace House of the Ozarks, 2425 Mina Ave., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization seeking to provide care for the dying and their loved ones in a welcoming environment. It is part of the Omega Home Network, a national organization that promotes the development and expansion of end-of-life community homes. The Joplin home opened in summer 2020 and offers services free of charge.
At Solace House, families act as the caregivers for their loved ones, but if they’re needing a break or there’s no family around, volunteers help fill in the gaps, according to Megan Spiering, palliative care coordinator with Freeman Health System and a founding member of Solace House.
“While hospice is covered 100% by Medicare, the people actually need family members to provide the caregiving portion of the care, and for people who don’t have families who can be at home 24/7 with their loved ones, their only option is to pay out of pocket for a nursing home, which is roughly $5,000 per month, or pay for private caregivers,” said Spiering.
“Solace House is looking to fill in the gap for people who are at the end of life who need extra caregivers around so they can stay in a home environment without having to pay hefty prices for private care,” she said.
Missouri Rep. Lane Roberts, who represents the 161st House District, pre-filed House Bill 632, which would define end-of-life homes for nonprofit organizations like the Solace House and give them authority to operate. Currently, the house only offers two beds but would like to expand to five.
“This is really about definitions,” said Roberts. “Right now, there are no provisions that allow them to operate a home greater than two beds. This provides the authority to do that and the licensing requirements they’d have to meet in order to do so.”
Roberts first introduced the bill in 2019 and then reintroduced it again last year, but it was overshadowed by the pandemic. The local lawmaker told the Globe that he pre-filed it again recently in an effort to get a jumpstart on it with hopes of it passing through committee quickly.
“I think this is really a worthwhile effort,” said Roberts. “By waiting to pass this legislation, I feel bad for all of the people this could have benefited, so I don’t want to waste any more time.”
Spiering said while exploring the idea of Solace House in 2018, she met with health teams in Jefferson City to discuss the need for this type of service in the region and the potential roadblocks. The bill would write an exemption for end-of-life care homes where it would set up licensing provisions and allow them to operate in the state.
“One of the roadblocks that came up in our Missouri statute is that if you’re providing 24/7 protective care for people, then you automatically fall into the residential care facility guidelines,” said Spiering. “We don’t want to be a residential care facility. We want to be a home where we supplement family as caregivers. The hospice team is the one directing all of the medical care. Our volunteers act as surrogate family members.”
The idea of the Solace House is a relatively new concept to the area, said Spiering, because unlike a nursing home, they're supplementing family support by bringing people into a house and providing the caregivers.
“We’re trying to get an exemption in order to take care of more than two people at a time,” she said. “We would like to have a five-bedroom home.”
The bill will now go to the speaker’s office and be assigned to a committee where it will receive a hearing with witness testimony, according to Roberts. If the legislation is passed, the next step for Solace House will be to look for a larger space.
“I feel like we have a lot of support, but it’s just working through the process of being able to get the bill passed,” said Spiering.
