Applause and excitement were the order of the night Monday in the conference room of the Joplin Public Library as the League of Women Voters of Greater Joplin Area voted on its new name, the group’s first action in working toward creating the local chapter.
“At this point, we’re considered a unit at-large,” said Neely Myers, who was tabbed to serve as chairwoman. “Even with a name and a slate of officers, this is not an actual full-fledged membership at this point or group, if you will. It’s going to take a little while. We have several steps we have to hit now that we do have an official name and a slate of officers before we can be an official chapter.”
The League of Women Voters is a national nonpartisan group that focuses on informing voters and encouraging active participation in government. Its mission is to empower voters and defend democracy. This is said to be the first League of Women Voters chapter in the Joplin area, and it welcomes men and women from nearby cities and from any political affiliation.
Monday night’s meeting comes a day before National Voter Registration Day, observed on the fourth Tuesday of September. After holding a successful informational meeting in July at Bookhouse Cinema, volunteers looking to create a local organization discovered that there was enough interest for a formal endeavor.
The unit’s first official meeting on Monday drew 35 to 40 women and men who enrolled, and voted on the name, officers, annual dues and its first proposed activity. SeAnn Davis, of Joplin, said she joined the Joplin group to help increase voter turnout in all elections.
“I want everybody to practice their democracy every chance they get,” she said. “I do think that we have the power to get it done. I think Joplin needs something like this where people can get out, help people register to vote and let them know what’s going to be on the ballot.”
After voting on the official name, individuals then approved the nominated officers for the league. Each officer will serve a term of two years. The officers who were approved are Myers; Diane Langford, co-chairwoman; Phyllis Behrens, treasurer; and Karen Roberts, secretary.
Myers, who currently serves as the director of membership and marketing at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, said she was thrilled to be nominated for her post.
Langford said she first became interested in the league when she was in middle school in Tulsa, which had an active chapter.
“I’ve always thought that the league could do things that other people simply can’t because they have a different kind of agenda — they have an agenda with a name or a cause attached,” she said. “The reality is, our agenda is to be active in a democratic society, and we want everybody who can be to be that. This is why we no longer say that men can’t come. It’s an open deal.”
Behrens works as a personal banker. She also said that her interest in the League of Women Voters goes back to when she was very young and that she jumped at the chance to help get Joplin’s unit off the ground.
“I was in Texas, and they (the league) were very active in every election season,” Behrens said. “They were out with brochures, pamphlets, information and background data on people who were running. It was all facts and figures. It was not positional. It was not persuasion. It was just here’s who they are, here’s what they stand for, and I was really impressed with that.”
Roberts formerly worked for large businesses such as Allstate Insurance Co., Morgan Stanley Dean Witter & Co., and Discover Card.
Members agreed to pay $60 annually in dues — $32 for national dues, $20 for state dues and $8 for the local organization. The group also agreed create a committee for its first proposed activity — establishing a forum for Latino voters.
Next meeting
The League of Women Voters of Greater Joplin Area will be meeting at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month at the Joplin Public Library. The next meeting has been slated for Oct. 28.
