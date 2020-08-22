Even though they’re more than 6,500 miles away, four Lebanese women — Carole Maksoud, Denise Howayek, Dr. Nicole Sleiman and Vera Joseph, along with their families — are raising funds in Joplin to aid in disaster relief efforts for Lebanon.
An Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut decimated the city’s port and caused widespread deaths, injuries and destruction.
“Everyone’s trying to help in some way,” said Joseph. “We have a Lebanese saying that goes, ‘You can take the Lebanese out of Lebanon, but you can never take Lebanon out of the Lebanese.’ Wherever we are, we’re very proud of our nationality. Lebanon is close and dear to our hearts.”
The friends, who are all from Lebanon but found one another in the Midwest, organized an authentic Lebanese food bake sale and are now selling painted light up bottles. All proceeds will be donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Lebanon through the Eparchy of Our Lady of Lebanon of Los Angeles.
“The Midwest united us,” said Joseph. “We probably never would have met if we all lived in Lebanon. Because the country’s been through 15 years of civil war and all kinds of wars, so people tend to emigrate and find their way somewhere else.”
The blast was caused by the detonation of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizer that had been stored in a waterfront warehouse at the dock ever since it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.
The explosion killed at least 160 people, injured about 6,000 others and left a quarter of a million with homes unfit to live in. Many people are still missing. The blast overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and also badly damaged two hospitals that had a key role in handling coronavirus cases.
Many people have lost their jobs and seen their savings evaporate because of a currency crisis. Food security is a worry because the country imports nearly all its vital goods and its main port is now devastated. The government is strapped for cash.
Lights of Hope
Rich and Vera Joseph, along with their children Richie, Juliana, Jessica and Jenna, started Lights of Hope to benefit local charities three years ago. They use oil-based paint to create designs on glass bottles that are illuminated with lights.
“Richie dared me into it, basically,” said Vera. “We saw the idea and thought it was super cool. We like to try to do stuff together. We didn’t know how to do it. It took us a couple months of trial and error. Once we made it, at the time, we had people we loved going through cancer, and we wanted to do something.”
The Joseph family went to Joplin Third Thursday to sell their bottles and donate proceeds to cancer research. After seeing a need locally, they decided to use funds raised to benefit local organizations. It took off from there. Since 2017, the family has raised more than $20,000 to support the Children’s Center, Horses for Hope and the Boys & Girls Club.
The process to design the bottles from start to finish is meticulous, but the family believes it’s worth the time to benefit others.
“We would all pretty well distribute the work,” said Richie, 19, who’s now attending college in Kansas City. “First, we had friends who would give us donations of bottles, but for a great majority of them, we’d go to the recycling center. Then, we’d have to clean them and remove the labels. There was a lot of scrubbing involved. We dry them out and then paint them, which is a job everyone likes.”
“A lot of modern-day families are growing apart due to electronics, and it’s hard to find things to do together, especially nowadays with the coronavirus,” added Juliana, 17. “For us to help the community, it’s like a win-win. We get to spend time together and contribute to the place that we love.”
After the explosion on Aug. 4, the family came to the conclusion that it would host a fundraiser to sell Lebanon-inspired bottles to help victims in Beirut. The family used to visit the country about every other year, and they consider it their other home. Juliana and her siblings said they’ve learned from their mom to always think, “What can we do to help?”
The Lebanon Lights of Hope are designed with colors of the Lebanese flag, which features red, green and white. The family created 50 bottles for this project, which are being sold for $20 each online on the Lights of Hope JoMo Facebook page. They’re also permanently on display at the Brace Place, an orthodontist office at 1701 W. 26th St., Suite. C, in Joplin where people can purchase bottles during business hours.
“We want the people in Lebanon to know that we’re praying for them,” said Juliana.
Bake Sale
The group also recently held a bake sale with authentic Lebanese food, including hummus, meat pies and baklava. They made 250 boxes of the Lebanese food and sold each container for $30. Although the bake sale is over, donations are still being accepted.
“We felt so frustrated and so helpless after the explosion,” said Sleiman. “Of course, we could send money, but we also wanted to know what we could do for the people we don’t know. Yes, our families are safe, and we help them, but what about the other people who have no one?”
All of the women say they know people affected by the blast, who were either injured, displaced or lost their livelihoods.
“It’s hard for me, personally, because we lost our family’s house in Beirut,” said Maksoud. “It’s my dad’s childhood home, and we all grew up there. It was so heartbreaking just to see the pictures. Part of you is gone, completely destroyed. It’s devastating but, luckily, no one was inside.”
Sleiman, an infectious disease physician at Mercy Hospital Joplin, grew up in south Beirut, which wasn’t affected by the explosion. However, the school and hospitals where she trained were destroyed. She also said she has a lot of friends who were at the St. George Hospital University Medical Center in Beirut, one of the hospitals damaged by the blast.
“They got injuries, and it was a horror story,” said Sleiman. “I have a friend who lost her mom. I remember in high school after we finished our school day, we’d go to her house, and she’d have dinner for us. She was French and introduced me to the French cuisine. Just knowing that she’s not there anymore is heartbreaking.”
Vera Joseph said that on the day of the explosion her sisters had a business meeting near the port, but they were running a few minutes late and were lucky enough to have missed it.
“It really was a divine intervention that slowed them from being there,” said Joseph. “They were with a friend who wanted to stop and buy a gift for someone. They said they’d wait because they were all going to the meeting. The good deed saved their lives. It hits you so close to know that your loved ones could’ve died and just 10 minutes saved their lives.”
Maksoud said it would have been really easy for them to just write a check and send it to Lebanon, but they really wanted to do something from the heart.
“We wanted to contribute, not just with our money but with our time and talents,” she said. “This has brought us all together also.”
Those who pre-ordered food boxes can pick them up any time from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 29 and 30 at the Brace Place. Lebanon Lights of Hope will also be sold next weekend. The group has already collected more than $4,000 in donations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
