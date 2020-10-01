Hello, readers! Welcome to Banned Books Week!
Banned Books Week, an initiative of the American Library Association, is designed to raise awareness of the freedom to read and have access to information by spotlighting attempts around the country to challenge or ban books and other materials from libraries. One of my favorite novels of all time, Harper Lee's "To Kill A Mockingbird," is a frequently challenged book, and I can't imagine someone else telling me I can't read it simply because they don't think it should be available to me. What other banned books are a must-read, in your opinion? Send me an email and let me know.
Reporter Kimberly Barker will have more on this story, with the perspectives of local librarians, later today at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- A look at Friday night's high school football match-ups.
- Coverage of a public meeting tonight to discuss the future of Joplin's Memorial Hall.
- More on Gary Shaw, who was named the Joplin chamber's Citizen of the Year earlier today.
Have a good Thursday evening.
