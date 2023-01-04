294th Deployment

About 100 men and women from the 294th Engineering Support Company listen during departure ceremonies on Wednesday at Carthage High School. The unit will be deployed to the Horn of Africa.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched some of our finest depart to serve our country.

A deployment ceremony was held today for the 294th Engineering Support Company of the Missouri National Guard. Tomorrow they will depart for the Horn of Africa, a region in eastern Africa, where their construction and engineering skills will be used for up to a year. 

We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Chronic wasting disease confirmed in Barton County.
  • Local medical officials talking about the value of knowing CPR. 
  • A play that features the power of family and friends in a "Dungeons and Dragons" game. 

We hope you have a wonderful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.