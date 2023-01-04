Today in the Globe newsroom we watched some of our finest depart to serve our country.
A deployment ceremony was held today for the 294th Engineering Support Company of the Missouri National Guard. Tomorrow they will depart for the Horn of Africa, a region in eastern Africa, where their construction and engineering skills will be used for up to a year.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Chronic wasting disease confirmed in Barton County.
- Local medical officials talking about the value of knowing CPR.
- A play that features the power of family and friends in a "Dungeons and Dragons" game.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
