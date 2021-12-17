The unmarked Fairview Cemetery grave of the unnamed infant brother of author Langston Hughes recently received a granite headstone courtesy of a Joplin nonprofit organization.
The Langston Hughes Cultural Society, a local group dedicated to the recognition of the life and works of the celebrated Joplin native, placed the grave marker for his brother on Nov. 24 after two years of planning and research.
The grave marker reads: “Infant son of Carrie & James Hughes. Brother of Langston Hughes. Birthdate: unknown. Buried: February 8, 1900.” The gravesite can be found in Row 13 in Fairview Cemetery at 13th Street and Maiden Lane.
U.S. Census records from 1900 in Jasper County show that Carrie and James Hughes had a deceased child, but no further details were provided. Fairview records indicate that the infant was buried in early 1900 in an unmarked grave, most likely because his parents could not afford one at the time, according to Bill and Doris Martin, diversity archivists for the society.
The infant’s death is also not recorded, but archivists believe that the cause of death could have been related to the smallpox epidemic in Joplin that occurred around the time of his burial. An outbreak of smallpox in the region was recorded in 1899.
The rose-colored granite gravestone was donated by Eric J. Green, of Joplin Granite Co. One of the society’s goals is to highlight historical places that Hughes had visited or where he had historical ties in Joplin. Nanda Nunnelly, a founding board member, said the group plans to host a formal ceremony in February during Black History Month.
Honoring Hughes
James Mercer Langston Hughes, who was born Feb. 1, 1901, in Joplin, became was a prominent writer who portrayed Black life in America from the 1920s through 1960s. He’s known as one of the most significant contributors to the Harlem Renaissance, the African American artistic movement from the 1920s to the 1930s that celebrated Black life and culture in New York City. Hughes is known for his poetry, novels, essays and plays.
Nunnelly said she was prompted to form the group in 2020 after learning that the community still knows very little about Hughes’ ties to Joplin.
“I’ve read books and stories at the schools during Black History Month, and I happened to take a book of poetry by Langston Hughes one year,” she said. “I asked the class of fourth graders, ‘Who knows who Langston Hughes is?’ A couple of them raised their hands. Then, I asked them how many know Langston Hughes was born here in Joplin, and there were no hands raised. I thought this was something that we need to do better at.”
Nunnelly said the group hopes to raise awareness not only about Hughes’ Joplin connection, but also his overall influence to American history.
“It’s not just Black history,” she said. “It’s American history. That was the drive behind the society.”
Melissa Swindell, president of the local organization, had advocated for the new elementary school being built at Dover Hill Park to be named “Langston Hughes Elementary” in an effort to show value in Joplin’s diversity.
“Toward the end of his life, Hughes wrote extensively for children, publishing many books of stories and poetry to help prepare Black children for the discrimination they would encounter as they grew up,” Swindell wrote in a Globe letter to the editor in May.
The founder, board members, officers and supporters of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society met at the grave site of Hughes’ brother last week to take a moment to remember his short life and place flowers on his new marker.
“As a new society, this is a big deal for us,” said Swindell. “We should be very proud to be able to stand here and honor Langston Hughes and his family. It’s good to know that there’s African American history that’s recognized here.”
Local history
Hughes’ family lived in Joplin during a turbulent time for the Black population.
“White Man’s Heaven” written by Kimberly Harper, details the lynchings and racial violence that took place in Southwest Missouri. More than a dozen lynchings are recorded in the Joplin area, with four considered by historians to have driven out Black families such as that of Hughes’ parents. The lynchings cited were at Monett in 1894, Pierce City in 1901, Joplin in 1903 and Springfield in 1906.
Thomas Gilyard, 20, a Black man who was accused of killing a police officer, was lynched by a mob at Second Street and Wall Avenue in Joplin in April 1903, according to newspaper accounts. He never received a trial.
Following Gilyard’s death, an angry mob attacked the Black district in Joplin where they threw rocks at Black people, torched businesses and homes, and ran the Black population out of town, according to Harper’s book.
Those attacks scattered Black families, sending them to other cities in search of a safer place to live. Langston Hughes did not live in Joplin long, as his parents separated shortly after his birth. Historians believe it’s highly likely that the Hughes family did not feel safe in Joplin, and that is a reason they left.
In the Great Migration, more than 6 million African Americans from the South moved to the North and the West before and after the Great Depression. Hughes highlights economic hardship and racial injustice in his poem “One Way Ticket,” which is about a man’s journey away from the land of “cotton and corn.”
New projects
The grave marker for the poet’s infant brother is one of many projects to come, according to the local group. The Langston Hughes Cultural Society plans to erect more historical markers throughout Joplin and incorporate them into a virtual tour highlighting different moments in Black history.
“You’re going to hear more from us,” said Swindell. “This is just the beginning of a great year because we’re going to be doing a lot next year.”
One of the markers will be in memory of Gilyard, and it will be placed at Second Street and Wall Avenue in Joplin.
Nunnelly, who also is the president of the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, said the center received a $10,000 grant from the 400 Years of African-American History Commission to set up a Black History Heritage Trail.
“We’ve been working on it over the past year and a half, putting together a virtual and also physical trail,” she said. “On Juneteenth, we raised funds to get a marker for Thomas Gilyard, and Eric Green is also helping us put together a marker for that. It will also be on the trail. We want to erect a marker where the lynching occurred, as a memorial to that horrible tragedy, but it’s something important that Joplin citizens do not forget.”
“We’re putting together a website that will have a virtual trail, and then we’re looking at putting up physical markers later,” Nunnelly said.
Hughes had written about his first and only visit to Joplin as an adult, when he visited his brother’s grave in Fairview in the 1950s.
“Langston Hughes actually came to Fairview Cemetery in 1958 and stood in this spot, but there was no grave marker,” archivist Bill Martin said. “He wished that he could come back and do something, but he never did return.
