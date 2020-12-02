Local nursing homes and health care organizations such as hospitals are preparing for their first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, which are promised as soon as drug companies such as Pfizer and Moderna receive emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said earlier this week. The two groups encompass about 24 million people out of a U.S. population of about 330 million.
In a story from reporter John Hacker, we'll hear from some Joplin-area nursing homes and hospitals about a vaccine being on the horizon.
We'll also bring you:
- An update from the Missouri Southern State University athletics department, which has dismissed head football coach Jeff Sims.
- Coverage of Gov. Mike Parson's news conference this evening, at which he will discuss hospital capacity around the state.
- The latest COVID-19 numbers.
