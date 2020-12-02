Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

Local nursing homes and health care organizations such as hospitals are preparing for their first batches of COVID-19 vaccines, which are promised as soon as drug companies such as Pfizer and Moderna receive emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said earlier this week. The two groups encompass about 24 million people out of a U.S. population of about 330 million.

In a story from reporter John Hacker, we'll hear from some Joplin-area nursing homes and hospitals about a vaccine being on the horizon.

We'll also bring you:

  • An update from the Missouri Southern State University athletics department, which has dismissed head football coach Jeff Sims.
  • Coverage of Gov. Mike Parson's news conference this evening, at which he will discuss hospital capacity around the state.
  • The latest COVID-19 numbers.

All this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com and in Thursday's print edition. Have a good evening. Stay safe.

