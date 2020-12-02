Local officials discussing how to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

This May 4 photo shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they've won permission Wednesday for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first coronavirus shot that's backed by rigorous science. Local officials and health care leaders in Southwest Missouri are making plans to get the vaccine to the people who need it most. Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP