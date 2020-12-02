Local officials discussing how to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

It could be less than three weeks before the first deliveries of the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Southwest Missouri, and local officials and health care leaders are making plans to get that vaccine into the people who need it most.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on a list of people who should be at the top of the list to receive the first doses of vaccine, but that list is still changing even as recently as this week.
“The plan is a doozy; it’s over 100 pages,” said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “This whole time we’ve been planning to prioritize health care workers and the staff of long-term care facilities, then we heard yesterday, it came out of the CDC meeting where they were discussing prioritization at the federal level, that they’re also talking about bringing residents of long-term care facilities into that top tier. We don’t have that on paper yet in Missouri, but I think it will likely bump up that group in prioritization.”
Cox said the state has set up a new website, mostopscovid.com, to keep the public informed about the plans for distributing the vaccine as it rolls out.
Upcoming approval
Cox said the state is expecting the FDA to give approval to Pfizer’s vaccine sometime next week, and Missouri is scheduled to receive its first shipment of 51,000 doses of that vaccine in days after that approval.
Those doses will be distributed to health care facilities for injection into the first health care workers.
Jasper County Health Department Director Tony Moehr cautioned that the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine both require two doses injected a period of days apart before they are considered effective.
“It’s a two-dose series. Will you do 25,000 and save 25,000 for the second dose?” Moehr said. “Or will you give out all 50,000 and expect you’ll get 50,000 more in time for the second dose? I have no idea how the state will look at distributing that. We still haven’t seen where the state will be prioritizing. I think within hospital systems they’ll have to prioritize who do we immunize first. I’m assuming that will probably be people working in the emergency departments and the ICUs and the COVID units especially.”
Paula Baker, Freeman Health System president and CEO, said the hospital is ready to receive it and ready to start inoculating top-priority workers, but they don’t know how many doses they’ll receive from that first small batch.
“There’s still a lot of details that have to be put into place, and I would think by Monday we’ll know even more about those distribution plans because it’s evolving very rapidly.” Baker said. “Certainly the front-line health care workers, the ones who have direct patient contact, would be the priority. We’ll just have to see how many vaccines we get as we go from there. "
Baker said she likes how the CDC has decided to prioritize health care workers as well as workers and residents in long-term care facilities for the first doses of the vaccine.
“We have to have health care workers to take care of the sick, so they're a very important group,” Baker said. “I certainly also agree with their idea of protecting people in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. That’s a very important group as well."
New outbreak
The nursing home residents and workers in those long-term care facilities have borne a large share of the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Perkins, spokesman for Northport Health Services, which owns Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center and Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the Joplin center is battling a new outbreak of COVID-19 this week.
Perkins said 22 residents are in the center’s COVID-19 unit after testing positive for the virus, and nine workers are home recovering from the virus.
Two people have died in the facility this week. One person died in the Joplin facility in an outbreak two months ago.
Northport’s facility in Webb City has two employees out with the virus and has had seven deaths, all in August and September. The facility in Carthage had one resident and two employees test positive recently. Eight people died of COVID-19 there, all in July and August.
Perkins said the company, which owns facilities across the country, is very involved in planning for distribution of the vaccine in the coming days, but specifics on how it will be distributed are still being worked out by federal and state officials.
He said the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in ultracold storage, at temperatures of minus 96 degrees, which complicates the distribution.
Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, which owns Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, said its staff is working on how they’ll inform residents and families about the vaccine, how it will be distributed and the potential side effects.
“We have a physician as well as advanced practice nurses that are helping us understand the science that’s available and the data behind it so we can create information and communication for our residents and our families and our associates on the vaccine and what to expect,” Dickison said. “We are certainly going to be seen as advocates for people to receive it, so we’re preparing the information and preparing to share the correct information with our stakeholders.”
Online
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has set up a new website, mostopscovid.com, to inform the public about the vaccines coming out and how they will be distributed. Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the department, said people should consult the site to stay abreast of changes because the details of the distribution are changing daily.
