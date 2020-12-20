Local physician addresses public's concerns about vaccine

With widespread distribution of vaccines for health care workers now underway, local physicians are fielding questions from the public about potential safety concerns and side effects.
Dr. John Cox, Freeman Health System cardiologist, said nearly everyone he’s seen in the clinic over the past seven days had questions about the vaccine for COVID-19; not surprisingly, some of those questions had to do with the heart.
Rest assured, Cox said, there’s little to fear from either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine when it comes to preexisting conditions.
“The simple answer is that data from 75,000 volunteers from the two studies that have been published so far indicate that the complication rate is very similar to that of the flu vaccine,” Cox said. “A sore arm, maybe an ache in your muscle, maybe a low-grade fever for 24 hours, but that’s basically it.
“I’ve traveled and done missionary work all over the world, and I’ve had every vaccine ever invented, I think ... and I’ve never had a severe reaction. I’ve had plenty of sore arms, but that’s it. I’ll take a sore arm over COVID any day of the week, let me tell you.”
As for people who have heart disease or who have been treated for heart disease, “there is no heart condition that will prevent you from getting the vaccine,” Cox said. “You can have very serious heart disease or very minor heart disease; the vaccine will have little to no effect on the cardiovascular system. So if you’ve had bypass surgery, stents, pacemakers, defibrillators — it doesn’t matter.”
To every single person who has asked him, “I’ve told them unequivocally they should get the vaccine,” he said.
Fifty million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by February, with vaccine distributions continuing for selected priority groups through the end of April. Vaccinations have already begun at Mercy Hospital Joplin and will soon begin at Freeman Health System. Between May and September, most adults in the U.S. who want a vaccine are expected to have access to them.
Another concern brought to Cox's attention is the speed with which the two vaccines were manufactured and given the go-ahead from various federal agencies — roughly 10 months. The previous record for a vaccine — created to combat the mumps — was four years. Under normal circumstances, making an effective vaccine can take between 10 to 15 years. But the COVID-19 vaccines are not new technologies, Cox emphasized, and they weren’t created from scratch. Thanks to the SARS epidemic, the initial vaccine research on COVID-19-related viruses began as far back as 2003.
“This isn’t like people just whipped this (vaccine) off,” Cox said. “This has been a very carefully done vaccine that seems to be amazingly effective and amazingly safe, and I have no qualms whatsoever for me, my family and my patients getting it.”
Unlike the annual flu shot, which uses weakened versions of the disease-causing pathogen to stimulate the body’s immune system to create antibodies, these vaccines use spiked proteins to train the body’s cells to combat coronavirus, Cox said.
“The vaccine is a piece of spiked proteins. It is in no way infectious. And so there is no way it can give you the disease. It’s a piece of protein. That’s it.”
Cox said there’s been little pushback from either his patients or the general public when it comes to the vaccine.
“Most people have already intended to get the vaccine in my practices,” he said.
There has been pushback against the vaccines on social media — myths about vaccines implanted with microchips, vaccine mutations, etc., and it’s here where Cox finds himself shaking his head in amazement at "tin-foil-hat nonsense,” he called it.
“I felt, as a health care professional, it was my duty to dispel most of the nonsense that’s out there about these vaccines,” Cox said. “It’s just so outlandish. There’s no science that’s been applied to it.”
Whether the vaccines can make a dent in the pandemic has everything to do with compliance.
“It’s a lot like masks: Had we all masked up and kept away from each other, we wouldn’t be in this place right now,” Cox said. “The vaccine is a game-changing thing, but again, it’s like masks. You have to have compliance; you have to have enough of the population immune for the viral levels to drop.”
Only by doing that, he said, “can we go back to our normal lives, attend restaurants and baseball stadiums and all the things that we want to do.”
