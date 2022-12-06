Glenda Austin has played dozens — maybe hundreds — of pianos in classrooms and performance halls around the country.
The new Steinway concert grand piano at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex is one of the better ones, she said, with beautiful action on the keys and a responsive sound.
"It practically plays itself," she said.
"I can tell you, as many other pianists can, that all pianos do not feel the same," Austin said. "Some feel much better to play ... and there are definitely pianos I have played before that I don't care to play, where it seems like it takes more effort on my part. This (Steinway) feels very comfortable."
Austin will perform on that piano Saturday in a concert that marks the opening of an expanded concert season at the newly opened Cornell Complex. Presented by Connect2Culture, Austin will play a large collection of holiday favorites, such as "We Need a Little Christmas" and "What Child is This?"
Austin has more than 50 years of experience behind the 88 keys — as well as the multitudes behind organs. The lifelong pianist is also a teacher, composer and clinician who has reached thousands upon thousands of students through her works, instruction or support as an accompanist.
A former teacher with the Joplin School District, she currently teaches at College Heights Christian School and is also a choral accompanist for Missouri Southern State University. As a composer, she works for the Willis Music Co. and Hal Leonard.
As a church pianist, she has played numerous preludes and other special works for services. She has also played countless parties, banquets and other events. But it has been years since she has been the featured performer in a program.
She is excited, however, about the chance. Playing holiday music on a new instrument in a new performance hall was an opportunity she seized.
"When I was asked to do this program, I jumped on it," Austin said. "I love holiday music, and I wanted to be in that space. I knew this opportunity would be an enjoyable evening for me, and I hope it's just as enjoyable for the audience."
As nice as that Steinway is, it's not enough to sway her from the Steinway baby grand piano at her home.
Austin said she and her husband, David, have discussed getting a bigger piano in the past. But she is too attached to the baby grand at home, she said.
It's an instrument that can be seen at least once a week — Austin over the last few years has become active on Facebook and YouTube, playing mini-concerts and drawing hundreds of listeners from around the world.
At the onset of the pandemic, she noted how other musicians started sharing small solo concerts. Now she takes song and hymn requests, and plays them for people who log in weekly.
"I had never done that before, but I had seen some of my friends try it," Austin said. "I started experimenting in my own living room, and they became regular Facebook Live videos."
