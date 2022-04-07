Aside from the obvious, a Missouri Southern State University political science professor noted that newly appointed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson brings other "firsts" to the Supreme Court.
"She has more of a working-class background than most of the other justices," said Nicole Foster Shoaf, an associate professor of political science at MSSU. "That doesn't make her superior to the other justices, but having that life experience and perspective adds something to the court."
Local Black women in February praised the nomination. Thursday's vote cemented history into place as Jackson became the first Black woman to be seated on the court.
“I think it is a win for America," Melodee Colbert-Kean said in February. "It gets us to a place where we don’t have to say ‘the first’ anymore. I’m extremely proud to see America at this phase in our history.”
The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus hailed the confirmation as another sign of progress in a struggle for equality that continues.
“In a justice system that all too often disregards the voices of Black women, Justice Jackson’s confirmation further illustrates America’s capacity to live up to its promise and serves as another milestone in the continuing struggle for social equality still waged by so many Black Americans,” said Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City.
Shoaf said that Jackson's appointment marks the first time that four women have served on the court at the same time.
But the court is unlikely to change much once Jackson replaces Justice Stephen Breyer this summer.
Conservatives still hold a 6-3 majority on the court, locked in by then Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's refusal to hear Democratic President Barack Obama's nominee in 2016, almost a full year before a presidential election, followed by hearings for three Donald Trump nominees — including one of them two months before another presidential election.
That majority is unlikely to swing anytime in the next few years, Shoaf said. Justice Clarence Thomas, a Reagan appointee, is currently the oldest member of the court; Shoaf said Thomas has given no indication of retirement.
But Jackson's voice will help change the court.
It is likely that Jackson will write dissenting opinions over court decisions. While those opinions carry no legal standing, they do help people gain a broader understanding of how the court deals with interpreting the Constitution in light of complicated issues.
That is important, given the complexity of modern life that has developed long after the country's forefathers completed their work, Shoaf said.
"The Constitution is a vague document," Shoaf said. "And the Supreme Court is nine people doing their best to figure out how a document written with a damn quill applies to the 21st century."
